Lachie Modica kicks amid Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti's smother in Port Melbourne's clash with Essendon in VFL round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

The VFL action kicks off with three games on Saturday, starting with GWS Giants v Sandringham from 12.05pm AEST. The match between Footscray and Southport originally scheduled for 3.05pm AEST has been pushed back to 7.35pm AEST due to flight delays from Queensland.

A super Sunday of four matches follows from 11.05am AEST when Brisbane hosts Port Melbourne, and the day's schedule includes Richmond taking on Casey Demons at the Swinburne Centre from 2.10pm AEST.

And on Monday, fans can warm up for the traditional AFL Anzac Day by watching Essendon and Collingwood's VFL teams do battle at Windy Hill from 1.05pm AEST.

>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL and WAFL games you want to watch

Meanwhile, round two of WAFL action begins on Saturday with three games, starting with South Fremantle v West Coast from 1.05pm AWST.

The round will conclude on Sunday with two games: Peel Thunder v West Perth from 2.10pm AWST and Perth v East Perth from 5.10pm AWST.

Subiaco players celebrate winning the 2021 WAFL premiership. Picture: WAFL

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the WAFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game



Smithy's VFL fixture, round five

Saturday, April 23

GWS Giants v Sandringham, Blacktown International Sportspark, 12.05pm AEST

Werribee v Carlton, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Footscray v Southport, VU Whitten Oval, 7.35pm AEST

Sunday, April 24

Brisbane v Port Melbourne, Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, 11.05am AEST

Coburg v Box Hill, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST

Richmond v Casey Demons, Swinburne Centre, 2.10pm AEST

Frankston v North Melbourne, Skybus Stadium, 7.05pm AEST

Monday, April 25

Essendon v Collingwood, Windy Hill, 1.05pm AEST

WAFL fixture, round two

Saturday, April 23

South Fremantle v West Coast, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 1.10pm AWST

Swan Districts v East Fremantle, Steel Blue Oval, 2pm AWST

Claremont v Subiaco, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Sunday, April 24

Peel Thunder v West Perth, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Perth v East Perth, Mineral Resources Park, 5.10pm AWST