JACK Lukosius and Mabior Chol are "in a good spot" to face Brisbane on Sunday, but will have to get through Gold Coast's Thursday night session to prove their fitness, says coach Stuart Dew.

Lukosius missed last weekend's loss against St Kilda with a knee injury and ran strongly on Tuesday, while Chol picked up a niggle to his adductor in the loss to the Saints and has slowly progressed through the week.

Dew said his two mobile forwards would be tested strongly in the Suns' main training session before their availability would be considered.

Jack Lukosius receives medical treatment during round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Both are a chance," Dew said.

"It's always that point. Early in the week you don't get them up to 100 percent anyway, and not all of the players can get to that point whether they're fit or sore.

"But the main session is where we start to lift the bar and we'll set the bar really high on both.

"(We'll) take no risks. AFL's too hard now. If they're not right, they're not right, it becomes pretty obvious. We'll just keep an open mind."

If neither player is passed fit, Dew has depth coming from beneath, with Chris Burgess kicking six goals in the VFL last weekend and veteran Sam Day also performing strongly.

"Chris and Sam have been working really well in tandem down there and that's what we need as a footy club, is pressure from within," Dew said.

"They're starting to make it really difficult to not shift their magnet across (to the senior team)."

Levi Casboult, who has kicked nine goals in five matches, has been a terrific focal point since moving from Carlton, while Josh Corbett has kicked four goals in his two appearances.

Dew said he was excited about the challenge of facing the Lions, a team he hasn't beaten since 2018.

"It's another opportunity to test ourselves. It's great for Queensland footy," he said.

"We like to think that we're not far away. They have been able to sustain four-quarter efforts more often than not, our guys are up for the challenge and it's always a good game, plenty of spirit, physicality.

"That's good, bring on Sunday."