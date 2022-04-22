PATRICK Dangerfield has been withdrawn from the Geelong side for Sunday's round six clash with North Melbourne due to injury.

Cats coach Chris Scott had revealed during Friday's press conference that the 2016 Brownlow Medal winner was struggling after copping a cork in his calf during Monday's loss to Hawthorn.

Dangerfield is missing from the team along with Jack Henry, who was subbed out of the Hawks loss due to a foot injury.

Scott said about Dangerfield: "He's just got a couple of corks right in the spot that had been worrying him. That obviously impacted him in the game. They were really confident last week that he was fine, and he was moving around well early in the game but he just got a knock on the same spot."

Luke Dahlhaus has also been managed by the Cats, with Shaun Higgins coming in along with Ollie Dempsey to make his debut. Dempsey is a 19-year-old 185cm forward, who the Cats added in the 2021 NAB AFL Rookie Draft with the 15th pick, having come from a basketball background.

The Kangaroos have included Tarryn Thomas after internal bruising and Cam Zurhaar who has cleared concussion protocols, along with debutant Paul Curtis.

Eddie Ford and Tom Powell have been omitted, with Jaidyn Stephenson (illness) and Aaron Hall (hamstring) also unavailable.

Melbourne has dropped key forward Tom McDonald for its Anzac Day Eve game with Richmond on Sunday night, having kicked four goals in five games.

The reigning premiers faced a selection squeeze with their tall forwards, with Ben Brown returning from suspension to the side to play alongside Sam Weideman, with McDonald the unlucky one to miss out.

Joel Smith and Luke Dunstan also come in for the Demons, with Jake Lever and Jack Viney out due to health and safety protocols and Toby Bedford dropping out after being the medi-sub.

Luke Dunstan kicks the ball at Melbourne training on February 2, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Richmond has made four changes, with Kamdyn McIntosh, Josh Gibcus, Rhyan Mansell and Riley Collier-Dawkins coming into the 22, with Tyler Sonsie and Sam Banks left to wait for their debuts.

Ben Miller, Matthew Parker and Jake Aarts have been omitted, with Marlion Pickett and Hugo Ralphsmith unavailable due to injuries.

Gold Coast has left out Alex Davies and Rory Atkins with Connor Budarick returning for the first time since an ACL injury for Sunday's QClash with Brisbane at Metricon Stadium.

Keidean Coleman has returned from a pre-season hamstring injury for the Lions, with Nakia Cockatoo omitted and Mitch Robinson out injured.

Meanwhile, Jack Silvagni (ankle) has been withdrawn from Carlton's side to face Fremantle on Saturday with the versatile tall replaced by young ruck Tom De Koning.

Friday, April 22

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda at Manuka Oval, 7.50pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Greene, B.Preuss, I.Cumming

Out: M.de Boer (omitted), X.O'Halloran (omitted), J.Hogan (managed), J.Riccardi (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J. Riccardi (unused)

ST KILDA

In: J.Webster

Out: J.Lienert (omitted), R.Byrnes (omitted)

Last week's sub: R. Byrnes (unused)

Saturday, April 23





Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: S.Martin, R.McComb, J.Schache

Out: R.Garcia (knee), T.English (hamstring), L.Hunter (Personal Reason), M.Wallis (Personal Reason)

New: Robbie McComb

Last week's sub: M. Wallis (replaced R. Garcia)

ADELAIDE

In: J.Hately

Out: R.Sloane (knee), J.Rowe (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J. Rowe (replaced R.Sloane)

Port Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: O.Wines, K.Farrell

Out: J.Mead (omitted), K.Amon (omitted), J.McEntee (omitted)

Last week's sub: J. McEntee (unused)

WEST COAST

In: X.O'Neill, C.West, L.Strnadica

Out: J.Rotham (omitted), Z.Langdon (omitted), J.Jones (omitted), H.Dixon (calf)

New: Luke Strnadica

Last week's sub: J. Waterman (unused)

Fremantle v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: G.Logue, L.Schultz

Out: H.Young (HS Protocol), H.Chapman (HS Protocol), B.Banfield (omitted)

Last week's sub: D. Tucker (unused)

CARLTON

In: P.Cripps, T.De Koning

Out: M.Kennedy (soreness), J.Silvagni (ankle), P.Dow (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: P. Dow (unused)

Sunday, April 24

North Melbourne v Geelong at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: T.Thomas, P.Curtis, C.Zurhaar

Out: A.Hall (hamstring), J.Stephenson (illness), T.Powell (omitted), E.Ford (omitted)

New: Paul Curtis

Last week's sub: T. Powell (replaced A. Hall)

GEELONG

In: S.Higgins, O.Dempsey

Out: P.Dangerfield (injured), L.Dahlhaus (managed), J.Henry (injured)

New: Oliver Dempsey

Last week's sub: J. Kolodjashnij (replaced J. Henry)

Gold Coast v Brisbane at Metricon Stadium, 4.10pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: C.Budarick

Out: R.Atkins (omitted), A.Davies (omitted)

Last week's sub: R. Atkins (replaced M. Chol)

BRISBANE

In: K.Coleman

Out: M.Robinson (calf), N.Cockatoo (omitted)

Last week's sub: N. Cockatoo (unused)

Richmond v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: J.Gibcus, K.McIntosh, R.Mansell, R.Collier-Dawkins

Out: B.Miller (omitted), J.Aarts (omitted), M.Pickett (hamstring), H.Ralphsmith (ribs), M.Parker (omitted)

Last week's sub: J. Aarts (replaced H. Ralphsmith)

MELBOURNE

In: J.Smith, B.Brown, L.Dunstan

Out: J.Lever (HS Protocol), J.Viney (HS Protocol), T.McDonald (omitted), T.Bedford (Medi-Sub)

New: Luke Dunstan

Last week's sub: T. Bedford (unused)

Monday, April 25

Hawthorn v Sydney at UTAS Stadium, 12.30pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: W.Day, M.Lynch, C.Wingard, J.Callow, N.Long

Out: M.Lewis (hamstring), N.Reeves (shoulder)

New: Jackson Callow, Ned Long

Last week's sub: J. Worpel (replaced N. Reeves)

SYDNEY

In: L.Franklin, S.Wicks, D.Stephens

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: J. Kennedy (unused)

Essendon v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: J.Stringer, Z.Merrett, N.Bryan, K.Baldwin

Out: A.Phillips (hamstring)

Last week's sub: T. Cutler (replaced A. Phillips)

COLLINGWOOD

In: B.Mihocek, T.Brown, B.McCreery, C.Poulter, J.Ginnivan

Out: J.Roughead (finger), M.Cox (omitted)

Last week's sub: J. Noble (replaced D. Cameron)