HE IS the Hawthorn midfielder Port Adelaide and West Coast should be putting in a call for.

Tune in to this week's episode of AFL Exchange as the team look at why the Power and Eagles should have this Hawks star on their radar as a possible trade option at the end of the year.

Join co-hosts Sarah Olle, Cal Twomey, and Riley Beveridge as the AFL Exchange crew discusses how clubs who have a big bank balance will spend the cash, plus plenty more of the big stories ahead of round six.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFL Exchange: Essendon woes, who is most important Crow? Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge, and Sarah Olle answer all the questions from a big round 5 of the AFL season. Can the Bombers write the wrongs of the opening month? And who is the most important Crow?

The team delve into the problems at Essendon, assess how many clubs can win the premiership at the quarter-time mark of the home and away season, debate Toby Greene's possible influence at the Giants and discuss North Melbourne's claims on a priority pick this year.

Plus, a close look at Adelaide's form to start this season and a return of two of our favourite segments – Things That Should Happen and Death, Taxes and….



2.00: Hawthorn win an Easter Monday thriller!

6.45: What's going wrong at Essendon?

12.35: At quarter time of the season, how many teams can win the premiership?

16.05: SEGMENT - Things That Should Happen

25.30: How will the clubs with salary cap money this year use it?

29.40: Can Toby Greene save the Giants?

33.50: SEGMENT - Death, Taxes and…

37.05: Does North Melbourne deserve a priority pick?

43.45: Who is Adelaide's most important player?