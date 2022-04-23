THE WESTERN Bulldogs return to their second home in Ballarat to take on a resurgent Adelaide as both teams continue their push for a top-eight berth.
The Bulldogs have enjoyed a four-game winning streak at Mars Stadium, including a resounding 49-point victory over the Crows the last time they met, in round 21 last season.
Both sides sit 2-3 on the season and are coming off big wins in round five – the Dogs over North Melbourne on Good Friday and the Crows after upsetting Richmond.
BULLDOGS v CROWS Follow it LIVE from 1.45pm AEST
In-form ruckman Tim English will miss several weeks after succumbing to a hamstring injury at training during the week. He will be replaced by veteran Stefan Martin for his 200th AFL appearance.
Mature-age recruit Robbie McComb will make his debut in the red, white and blue, while Josh Schache returns to the Dogs' line-up.
Lachie Hunter and Mitch Wallis will miss for personal reasons, with Riley Garcia out after a knee injury last week.
After a nine-season career at Hawthorn, Tim O'Brien will notch up his 100th AFL game.
The Crows, meanwhile, have made just one change for the clash, with captain Rory Sloane (knee) replaced by youngster Jackson Hately.
The 21-year-old midfielder will line up for his first game of the season after a series of impressive performances in the SANFL.
Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Western Bulldogs: Rhylee West
Adelaide: Will Hamill