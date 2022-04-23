Western Bulldogs and Adelaide players in action during round six at Mars Stadium on April 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

THE WESTERN Bulldogs return to their second home in Ballarat to take on a resurgent Adelaide as both teams continue their push for a top-eight berth.

The Bulldogs have enjoyed a four-game winning streak at Mars Stadium, including a resounding 49-point victory over the Crows the last time they met, in round 21 last season.

Both sides sit 2-3 on the season and are coming off big wins in round five – the Dogs over North Melbourne on Good Friday and the Crows after upsetting Richmond.

BULLDOGS v CROWS Follow it LIVE from 1.45pm AEST

In-form ruckman Tim English will miss several weeks after succumbing to a hamstring injury at training during the week. He will be replaced by veteran Stefan Martin for his 200th AFL appearance.

Mature-age recruit Robbie McComb will make his debut in the red, white and blue, while Josh Schache returns to the Dogs' line-up.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R6: Western Bulldogs v Adelaide Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bulldogs and the Crows at Mars Stadium

Lachie Hunter and Mitch Wallis will miss for personal reasons, with Riley Garcia out after a knee injury last week.

After a nine-season career at Hawthorn, Tim O'Brien will notch up his 100th AFL game.

>> CLICK HERE FOR FULL TEAMS

The Crows, meanwhile, have made just one change for the clash, with captain Rory Sloane (knee) replaced by youngster Jackson Hately.

The 21-year-old midfielder will line up for his first game of the season after a series of impressive performances in the SANFL.

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Western Bulldogs: Rhylee West

Adelaide: Will Hamill