Fremantle v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Fremantle: Bailey Banfield
Carlton: Jordan Boyd

Port Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

LATE CHANGES
Port Adelaide: Miles Bergman (illness) replaced in selected side by Karl Amon

MEDICAL SUBS
Port Adelaide: Lachie Jones
West Coast: Zac Langdon

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Western Bulldogs: Rhylee West
Adelaide: Will Hamill

