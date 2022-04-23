OUT-OF-CONTRACT Port Adelaide gun Karl Amon has earned a last-minute reprieve, coming in as a late inclusion for the Power's must-win clash against West Coast Eagles.

Amon, who has not missed a game since 2019, comes back into the team after not being named in the initial 22, replacing Miles Bergman who is out with illness.

The 27-year-old wingman has been down on his career-best form that saw him named in the 40-man Therabody AFL All-Australian squad last year and was among three players axed on Thursday evening.

West Coast, meanwhile, will go in unchanged from the side selected earlier this week.

Port Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

LATE CHANGES

Port Adelaide: Miles Bergman (illness) replaced in selected side by Karl Amon

MEDICAL SUBS

Port Adelaide: Lachie Jones

West Coast: Zac Langdon

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Western Bulldogs: Rhylee West

Adelaide: Will Hamill

