OUT-OF-CONTRACT Port Adelaide gun Karl Amon has earned a last-minute reprieve, coming in as a late inclusion for the Power's must-win clash against West Coast Eagles.
Amon, who has not missed a game since 2019, comes back into the team after not being named in the initial 22, replacing Miles Bergman who is out with illness.
The 27-year-old wingman has been down on his career-best form that saw him named in the 40-man Therabody AFL All-Australian squad last year and was among three players axed on Thursday evening.
West Coast, meanwhile, will go in unchanged from the side selected earlier this week.
Port Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST
LATE CHANGES
Port Adelaide: Miles Bergman (illness) replaced in selected side by Karl Amon
MEDICAL SUBS
Port Adelaide: Lachie Jones
West Coast: Zac Langdon
POWER v EAGLES Follow it LIVE from 4.05pm ACST
Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Western Bulldogs: Rhylee West
Adelaide: Will Hamill
BULLDOGS v CROWS Follow it LIVE