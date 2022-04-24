Christian Petracca and Toby Bedford celebrate a win during round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Richmond: Matthew Parker

Melbourne: Toby Bedford

Gold Coast v Brisbane at Metricon Stadium, 4.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Gold Coast: Malcom Rosas (calf) and Jy Farrar (illness) replaced in selected side by Alex Davies and Chris Burgess

Brisbane: None

MEDICAL SUBS

Gold Coast: Jeremy Sharp

Brisbane: Jaxon Prior

North Melbourne v Geelong at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

North Melbourne: Eddie Ford

Geelong: Luke Dahlhaus