Richmond v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Richmond: Matthew Parker
Melbourne: Toby Bedford
Gold Coast v Brisbane at Metricon Stadium, 4.10pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Gold Coast: Malcom Rosas (calf) and Jy Farrar (illness) replaced in selected side by Alex Davies and Chris Burgess
Brisbane: None
MEDICAL SUBS
Gold Coast: Jeremy Sharp
Brisbane: Jaxon Prior
North Melbourne v Geelong at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
North Melbourne: Eddie Ford
Geelong: Luke Dahlhaus