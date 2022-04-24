GOLD Coast has been forced to make two late changes for Sunday's QClash against Brisbane at Metricon Stadium.
Small forward Mal Rosas (calf) and versatile defender Jy Farrar (illness) will both miss.
Alex Davies and Chris Burgess have come into the Suns' 22, with the latter to bolster a key defensive unit led by Sam Collins and Charlie Ballard.
Connor Budarick will play his first senior game in over 12 months after rupturing his ACL early last season.
There are no late changes for the Lions.
Gold Coast v Brisbane at Metricon Stadium, 4.10pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Gold Coast: Malcom Rosas (calf) and Jy Farrar (illness) replaced in selected side by Alex Davies and Chris Burgess
Brisbane: None
MEDICAL SUBS
Gold Coast: Jeremy Sharp
Brisbane: Jaxon Prior
North Melbourne v Geelong at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
North Melbourne: Eddie Ford
Geelong: Luke Dahlhaus