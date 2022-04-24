Jy Farrar (left) and Malcolm Rosas celebrate a win during round 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has been forced to make two late changes for Sunday's QClash against Brisbane at Metricon Stadium.

Small forward Mal Rosas (calf) and versatile defender Jy Farrar (illness) will both miss.

Alex Davies and Chris Burgess have come into the Suns' 22, with the latter to bolster a key defensive unit led by Sam Collins and Charlie Ballard.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R6: Gold Coast v Brisbane Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Suns and the Lions at Metricon Stadium.

Connor Budarick will play his first senior game in over 12 months after rupturing his ACL early last season.

There are no late changes for the Lions.

>> CLICK HERE FOR FULL TEAMS

Gold Coast v Brisbane at Metricon Stadium, 4.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Gold Coast: Malcom Rosas (calf) and Jy Farrar (illness) replaced in selected side by Alex Davies and Chris Burgess

Brisbane: None

MEDICAL SUBS

Gold Coast: Jeremy Sharp

Brisbane: Jaxon Prior

North Melbourne v Geelong at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

North Melbourne: Eddie Ford

Geelong: Luke Dahlhaus