Essendon v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Essendon: Nick Hind
Collingwood: Callum Brown
Hawthorn v Sydney at UTAS Stadium, 12.30pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
Medical subs
Hawthorn: Liam Shiels
Sydney: Josh Kennedy
Two of the league's best young lists kick off the action, followed by Bombers and Pies
