Essendon v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Essendon: Nick Hind
Collingwood: Callum Brown

Hawthorn v Sydney at UTAS Stadium, 12.30pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

Medical subs
Hawthorn: Liam Shiels
Sydney: Josh Kennedy