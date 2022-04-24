North Melbourne players after the loss to Geelong in round six on April 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Can anyone challenge Melbourne?

- This team 'is a real concern'

- The Bombers are a world away from there they want to be

- The Docker who looms as the best-value trade of the year

In today's episode ...

0:00 – Melbourne extend its streak to 13 wins

2:33 – Who will be the first side to beat Melbourne?

3:31 – Clayton Oliver may still be underrated

5:52 – The Dees’ search for their preferred forward line mix

7:20 – The issues at North Melbourne are only getting worse

12:40 – Excitement builds for the ANZAC Day match

14:00 – The Bombers’ two bold selection calls

15:34 – Will we see Mason Cox again?

17:10 – Do or die for the Bombers

18:08 – Fremantle are “absolutely flying” – as is their new recruit