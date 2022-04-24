IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Can anyone challenge Melbourne?
- This team 'is a real concern'
- The Bombers are a world away from there they want to be
- The Docker who looms as the best-value trade of the year
In today's episode ...
0:00 – Melbourne extend its streak to 13 wins
2:33 – Who will be the first side to beat Melbourne?
3:31 – Clayton Oliver may still be underrated
5:52 – The Dees’ search for their preferred forward line mix
7:20 – The issues at North Melbourne are only getting worse
12:40 – Excitement builds for the ANZAC Day match
14:00 – The Bombers’ two bold selection calls
15:34 – Will we see Mason Cox again?
17:10 – Do or die for the Bombers
18:08 – Fremantle are “absolutely flying” – as is their new recruit