Darcy Parish in action during Essendon's loss to Collingwood in round six, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON star Darcy Parish is still a chance to face the Western Bulldogs this week after scans cleared the midfielder of a serious ankle injury.

Parish underwent scans and was in a moonboot on Tuesday after the last-quarter injury he suffered against Collingwood on Anzac Day, which saw him leave the field after getting his leg caught in a tackle.

The 24-year-old returned to play late in the final term and finished with 44 disposals, equalling the club record he set last year for most disposals by an Essendon player.

There were concerns Parish may have suffered a syndesmosis ankle injury but the club says he is still a chance to face the Bulldogs after a positive outcome.

Most disposals in 1st half of @AFL games since 2000

30 - DARCY PARISH 2022 R06 ESS v COLL

29 - Matthew Priddis 2016 R01 wce v bris

29 - Tom Mitchell 2018 R01 haw v coll

29 - Tom Mitchell 2018 R17 haw v bris

29 - Tom Mitchell 2018 R20 haw v ess



@essendonfc #AFLDonsPies https://t.co/1NzGwhO5Uz — Swamp (@sirswampthing) April 25, 2022

"Scans have excluded significant structural damage, which will mean he remains a chance to play against Western Bulldogs on Sunday," said the Bombers' football boss Josh Mahoney.

"We will continue to see how the discomfort settles in the coming days before determining his availability to play."

Parish enjoyed a breakout season in 2021 that saw him claim his first Therabody AFL All-Australian guernsey as well as finishing in the top-five of the Brownlow Medal.

His midfield partner Zach Merrett returned to the Essendon line-up against the Magpies 29 days following his syndesmosis ankle injury to gather 35 disposals.