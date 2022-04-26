IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

- The game needs to look at ruck contests in a significant way

- Fremantle's massive test against Geelong at the Cattery

- The Tiger who 'doesn't seem to be himself'

0:00 – PCL injuries are the “ruckman’s curse”

1:21 – A rule change from 2005 may need to be revisited

3:25 – The significance of Brodie Grundy and Marc Pittonet

7:03 – How will Carlton and Collingwood replace their big men?

11:04 – Fremantle return to the site of a famous victory

12:11 – The Dockers aim for another significant win

15:20 – An iconic exchange at a press conference

16:26 – A star tiger “doesn’t seem to be himself”

19:10 – Why Dusty has Sarah impersonating Jim Carrey