IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- The game needs to look at ruck contests in a significant way
- Fremantle's massive test against Geelong at the Cattery
- The Tiger who 'doesn't seem to be himself'
In today's episode ...
0:00 – PCL injuries are the “ruckman’s curse”
1:21 – A rule change from 2005 may need to be revisited
3:25 – The significance of Brodie Grundy and Marc Pittonet
7:03 – How will Carlton and Collingwood replace their big men?
11:04 – Fremantle return to the site of a famous victory
12:11 – The Dockers aim for another significant win
15:20 – An iconic exchange at a press conference
16:26 – A star tiger “doesn’t seem to be himself”
19:10 – Why Dusty has Sarah impersonating Jim Carrey