Zak Jones in action for Sandringham against Gold Coast in the VFL on April 16, 2022. Picture: saints.com.au

ST KILDA midfielder Zak Jones is set to miss another week at AFL level after exiting health and safety protocols on Tuesday morning, but he is expected to be joined by Jack Billings in the VFL on Sunday.

Jones hasn’t played for Brett Ratten's side since the final round of last season after taking personal leave on the eve of this season.

The 27-year-old made a strong return in the VFL 11 days ago to put his hand up for a senior game, collecting 28 disposals and nine clearances for Sandringham in his first game of 2022.

STREAM YOUR TEAM Watch every game of the VFL LIVE and FREE

But AFL.com.au understands the former Swan won't make the trip to Cairns this weekend to face Port Adelaide at Cazaly's Stadium.

The Saints will look for Jones to spend at least one more week playing for the Zebras after missing so much football to start the year.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R4: Zak Jones highlights Enjoy Zak Jones's standout VFL performance for Sandringham

After flying in and out of Canberra in the space of 12 hours over the weekend, St Kilda will head to far north Queensland on Wednesday ahead of the game on Saturday night.

Billings will play his first game of the season when Sandringham hosts Frankston on the weekend after overcoming the hamstring issues that have hampered him across the past two months.

The 26-year-old tweaked his hamstring in February, strained it against Essendon during the AAMI Community Series on the eve of the season, before suffering a setback a few weeks ago just when he was closing in a return.

Now the star wingman is ready to restart his season.

Jack Billings in action in a pracitce match against Carlton on February 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Former top-10 pick Hunter Clark is continuing to ramp up his rehabilitation programs while the senior group heads to the sunshine state.

Clark hasn't played so far this season after undergoing shoulder surgery in early March following a collision with Essendon star Darcy Parish and was initially expected to miss six weeks, but has taken slightly longer to recover.

Former captain Jarryn Geary made a strong return for Sandringham in Saturday's draw against Greater Western Sydney in Blacktown after exiting concussion protocols and overcoming a back injury.

The 33-year-old hasn’t played at AFL level since suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in round 12 last year – he only managed three appearances in 2021 – and hasn’t featured since stepping down as skipper earlier this year.

Jarryn Geary at St Kilda's team photo day on February 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Mature-age rookie Jack Hayes will continue to meet with specialists this week as he plans for surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament he tore against the Giants at Manuka Oval on Friday night.

The 26-year-old will miss the remainder of the season following the knee reconstruction, but the club has committed to extending his contract beyond 2022.

Veteran ruckman Paddy Ryder is set to return for the trip to face the Power after missing the past fortnight due to suspension.