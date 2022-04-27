IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Damo and Josh run the rule over the next senior coaching candidates
- Josh tips the next big name among the rising assistants
- The team looks back at the biggest moments at Marvel Stadium ahead of its 1000th game
- Erin Phillips' crosstown move: 'A massive result' for AFLW and Port
In today's episode ...
0:00 – Adem Yze becomes the latest stand-in coach
1:58 – Don Pyke is an “obvious” candidate to coach
4:58 – Some names who have been “around the mark” for a while
8:43 – Marvel Stadium’s 1000th AFL game
9:58 – Two huge controversies unfold at Marvel in its early days
11:40 – Buddy Franklin created history multiple times
12:54 – Amazing grabs, emotional comebacks, huge bags of goals
15:44 – John Longmire’s criticism of Paddy McCartin coverage
19:44 – Erin Phillips realises a dream