- Damo and Josh run the rule over the next senior coaching candidates

- Josh tips the next big name among the rising assistants

- The team looks back at the biggest moments at Marvel Stadium ahead of its 1000th game

- Erin Phillips' crosstown move: 'A massive result' for AFLW and Port

In today's episode ...

0:00 – Adem Yze becomes the latest stand-in coach

1:58 – Don Pyke is an “obvious” candidate to coach

4:58 – Some names who have been “around the mark” for a while

8:43 – Marvel Stadium’s 1000th AFL game

9:58 – Two huge controversies unfold at Marvel in its early days

11:40 – Buddy Franklin created history multiple times

12:54 – Amazing grabs, emotional comebacks, huge bags of goals

15:44 – John Longmire’s criticism of Paddy McCartin coverage

19:44 – Erin Phillips realises a dream