Ben Ainsworth celebrates a goal against St Kilda in round five on April 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

BEN AINSWORTH has signed a contract that ties him to Gold Coast until the end of 2024.

The two-year extension will take him to free agency.

Ainsworth has started 2022 in cracking form, the half-forward playing one of his best games in Suns colours in Sunday's loss to Brisbane, where he gathered 22 disposals, kicked a goal and assisted three others.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

As revealed in last month's Inside Trading, the 24-year-old said he loved the Suns.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard This coast-to-coast from Gold Coast deserves a toast Ben Ainsworth completes a beautiful team play, beginning with David Swallow

"We've come a long way as a club in my six seasons and I want to ensure I continue to help lead us into the next part of our journey," he said.

"I know this group is committed to … bringing success to the Gold Coast."

Ainsworth was selected at No.4 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft and has played 80 games to date.