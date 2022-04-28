IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- The decimated Eagles are like Essendon in 2016
- Tonight is a must-watch game given the 'intrigue'
- Should medi-sub be just for concussion?
- Whoever wins this match is Dees' main challenger

0:00 – The Eagles’ torrid start to the season
4:47 – An unprecedented crisis, “decimated” by Covid
6:36 – Adam Simpson stands up for his club amid criticism
9:11 – The “intrigue” of tonight’s clash makes it must-watch
10:46 – The medi-sub rule under the microscope
12:40 – “Have the goalposts moved?”
15:01 – The “match of the round”
16:42 – Tom Papley’s return boosts the Swans