Robbie Gray and Ken Hinkley after Port Adelaide's win over West Coast in round six on April 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The decimated Eagles are like Essendon in 2016

- Tonight is a must-watch game given the 'intrigue'

- Should medi-sub be just for concussion?

- Whoever wins this match is Dees' main challenger

In today's episode ...

0:00 – The Eagles’ torrid start to the season

4:47 – An unprecedented crisis, “decimated” by Covid

6:36 – Adam Simpson stands up for his club amid criticism

9:11 – The “intrigue” of tonight’s clash makes it must-watch

10:46 – The medi-sub rule under the microscope

12:40 – “Have the goalposts moved?”

15:01 – The “match of the round”

16:42 – Tom Papley’s return boosts the Swans