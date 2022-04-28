GREATER Western Sydney will unveil another debutant as it aims to spark its season, with hard-running rookie-listed defender Cooper Hamilton picked to take on the Crows at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

After missing out on being selected in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, Hamilton's ascension into the AFL ranks off the back of strong VFL form, has come much earlier than even he expected.

It was confirmed in front of the playing group during a team meeting this week by coach Leon Cameron off the back of 20 disposals, eight marks and five tackles in the VFL last weekend.

"It still hasn't hit me yet. I didn't know what to do. I look pretty awkward in the video because I'm just sitting there and not knowing what to do. It's pretty crazy and I honestly don't know how to feel to be honest," he said.

"I wouldn't say I saw it coming. We're all playing some pretty good football and I thought there was like five or six of us in contention to play. I didn't think it would be me but I was lucky enough to get the call-up and I'm ecstatic to."

An All-Australian at under-16 level, Hamilton's rise through the ranks from overlooked draftee to AFL debutant, just seven weeks into the season, is a reward for his undoubted hard work and desire to repay the Giants for their faith in him.

"After missing out on the national draft I was really disappointed and I was holding onto that rookie hope. The Giants had a pick towards the end of the rookie draft and I thought that was my last opportunity and lucky enough just before I refreshed the page, Adrian Caruso gave me a call and the rest is history," he said.

"I've had to work a little bit harder being a rookie. I've just tried to put my head down and really grind it out and thankfully I'm starting to see the reward."

While twin brother Hugh is still fighting for a spot on an AFL list, he'll make the trip to Adelaide on Saturday to watch his sibling's debut before flying straight back to link up with the Bendigo Pioneers on Sunday morning.

It makes for a family experience to treasure with Hamilton's mother now on the mend after a battle with breast cancer.

"It was really hard to see her every day like that but thankfully she's perfect now, she's on the mend and recovered from the cancer so I couldn't be happier," he said.

Hamilton's running exploits are no doubt a major reason for his call-up to the senior side, having broken the club's two-kilometre time trial record in pre-season.

Cooper Hamilton runs a 2km time trial during a Draft Combine in Bendigo on October 1, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

And he'll be hoping to use that attribute to full effect on Saturday when he matches up against his close mate and fellow Caulfield Grammarian Josh Rachele.

"That adds some more excitement to it, I get to play against my best mate," he said.

"I like to think I'm a pretty good runner so hopefully I'll run rings around the Adelaide Oval but I'm just going to compete and do my best for the team pretty much and whatever I get told to do, I'll make sure I do it."