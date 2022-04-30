IT'S THE site of one of Fremantle's most famous wins and the Dockers can make another huge statement on Saturday if they can knock off Geelong at the Cattery.

Fremantle has been one of the big surprise packets of the season, overcoming the loss of skipper Nat Fyfe to produce a 5-1 start to its campaign.

Fyfe (back) isn't due to return until round 10 at the earliest, while ruckman Sean Darcy (concussion) and forward Matt Taberner (hamstring) have been ruled out of the trip to GMHBA Stadium.

Fremantle produced arguably its most famous win when it knocked off Geelong by 15 points in the 2013 qualifying final at the Cats' home fortress.

If the Dockers can repeat that effort, it would announce Justin Longmuir's men as a genuine top-four and premiership fancy.

Fremantle's last visit to the Cattery resulted in a club-record 133-point defeat in 2018.

Overall, Fremantle has a 3-15 win-loss record at the venue.

Geelong (4-2) will again be without star midfielder Patrick Dangerfield (calf).

Fremantle has recalled Josh Treacy to replace Taberner while Lloyd Meek comes in for Darcy.

Geelong spearheads Tom Hawkins and Jeremy Cameron have already combined for 39 goals this season and their battle against the likes of Alex Pearce, Brennan Cox and Griffin Logue is set to play a key role in the outcome.

Geelong's Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins celebrate a goal against Brisbane in R4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Cameron booted 7.3 in last week's 60-point win over North Melbourne while Hawkins kicked 4.1.

Fremantle midfielder Andrew Brayshaw has been a key player in the Dockers' surge up the ladder this year with the 22-year-old averaging 30 disposals a game.