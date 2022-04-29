WEST Coast's season has been ravaged by injuries and COVID omissions, but bit by bit it's getting back to full strength and the fans will be hungry for a hometown win against a Richmond side below its recent best.

Expect the Eagles to come out all guns blazing at Optus Stadium against the Tigers from 6.10pm AWST.

Defensive general Jeremy McGovern is in and ready to shore up the back half, while former Blue Sam Petrevski-Seton returns for his fourth game in a West Coast jumper.

Mature-age recruit Greg Clark is set to debut after an injury-marred pre-season, with the 24-year-old expected to have an immediate impact. His 26-disposal, 14-tackle and two-goal best on ground performance in Subiaco's 2021 WAFL premiership side has anticipation high for what he may do in the AFL.

However, it's not all good news for the Eagles with veteran midfielder Elliot Yeo ruled out again through concussion, while Luke Foley and Bailey Williams are also out through injury.

West Coast midfielder Elliot Yeo is assisted by medical staff against Port Adelaide, R6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos.

Co-captain Dylan Grimes returns from a hamstring problem for Richmond and triple-premiership midfielder Kane Lambert comes in for his first senior game of 2022, while Ivan Soldo will bolster the big-man stocks.

Tigers fans will be more excited though by the inclusions of Maurice Rioli and Sydney Stack, a pair whose form will be integral to the future of the club.

Veterans Trent Cotchin and Robbie Tarrant have been left in Melbourne due to the five-day turnaround, impressive youngster Thomson Dow will miss with a thigh complaint, while the trio of Jack Ross, Rhyan Mansell and Matthew Parker have all been omitted.

Star forward Tom Lynch will be keen to do well in game 200, the first 131 of them at Gold Coast.