THERE'S no such thing as a shoo-in these days and Collingwood will be right on its guard against Gold Coast as it tries to build on an impressive start to the season at the MCG on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies' round four loss to West Coast should serve as even more ammunition to fight off complacency and Craig McRae will no doubt use that defeat to motivate his side against a Suns outfit that hasn't been too far off the pace this year.

And if that's all not enough there's the fact Gold Coast saluted in this corresponding match last year - same round, same venue. Same result?

With influential ruckman Brodie Grundy missing through injury Collingwood has handed a debut to 2021 mid-season recruit Aiden Begg, a 197cm teenager who can play either in the ruck or up forward.

Tyler Brown has also been recalled to replace Nathan Kreuger after the former Cat injured his shoulder last week and looks like missing the rest of the season.

The Suns have lost Josh Corbett, Will Powell and Chris Burgess and dropped Oleg Markov and Jeremy Sharp.

Former No.2 draft pick Jack Lukosius returns and will add plenty of class to Gold Coast's ball use.

Darcy Macpherson, Mal Rosas and Jy Farrar also come back in.

Collingwood v Gold Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Collingwood: Callum Brown replaces Reef McInnes in the starting side

Gold Coast: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS

Collingwood: Reef McInnes

Gold Coast: Jeremy Sharp