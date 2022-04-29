LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

IN THIS week's episode of AFL Exchange, one of the sides languishing at the bottom of the ladder has been urged to make a significant personnel change, tune in to find out which club, and which player.

Join co-hosts Sarah Olle, Cal Twomey, and Riley Beveridge as the AFL Exchange crew discusses all the big issues to come from Round 6, could one of the South Australian sides be a 2022 bolter? Nominate an underrated Saint plus which way are we leaning towards when Freo travel to GMHBA Stadium this weekend to face the Cats.

On the field, Collingwood prevailed over the Bombers in the traditional Anzac Day classic, find out why Riley was shunned from the Anzac Medal voting panel.

The Swans produced a come-from-behind victory down in Tassie but our thoughts are firmly with Paddy McCartin who was subbed from the game after suffering another concussion.

AFL Exchange is the only place you will get an update on the next crop of AFL talent coming through as Cal runs his eye over the upcoming NAB AFL Draft, plus a couple of long-range names to keep an eye on in 12-24 months' time.

EPISODE GUIDE

3:40: Collingwood in the eight: should finals be on the agenda?

8:20: The Sydney Swans’ youngsters, how good are they?

13:10: Melbourne’s forward line, what's the best make up for them?

16:40: Segment - Things that should happen

23:15: Which club should chase unrestricted free agent Karl Amon?

26:35: Geelong v Freo is an exciting match-up

31:00: Segment - If I’m

41:50: Who is the most underrated Saint?