GREATER Western Sydney has locked in a key part of its future with important defender Connor Idun signing a long-term deal.

Idun was due to come out of contract at the end of this season but is understood to have penned a new four-year extension.

It will take the backman through to the end of 2026, when he will be a free agent.

Connor Idun reacts to Bobby Hill's play for Greater Western Sydney against St Kilda, R6, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

AFL.com.au’s Inside Trading flagged earlier this month that the 21-year-old was heading towards a new deal with the club.

His long-term commitment is a boost for the Giants, with Idun one of their priority re-signings this season.



He has played every game this season with his versatility in the back half a key part of the Giants’ mix.

Idun was drafted from the Geelong Falcons in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft with pick No.61 and established himself in the Giants’ best side last year by playing 23 games.