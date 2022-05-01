Essendon players leave the field after the loss to Western Bulldogs in round seven on May 1, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

- The standout challenger to the Dees emerges

- The unheralded Dockers in career-best form

- The Bombers' season is on life support

- The star who knows how to win games off his own boot

In today's episode

0:00 – Brisbane defeat a contender “in a canter”

2:24 – Lachie Neale is better than ever

4:11 – The forward line is firing on all cylinders

6:55 – Freo’s ultra-impressive victory in Geelong

9:22 – The recycled Dockers making the most of their second chances

11:35 – The “frustrated” Bombers’ slump continues

14:14 – The Bombers' use of Dylan Shiel didn’t make sense

16:37 – Is Robbie Gray the most clutch player of a generation?

18:34 – The issue the Saints must address