STAR Port Adelaide forward Charlie Dixon is in line to make his long-awaited return from injury this weekend.

Dixon had off-season ankle surgery after being injured at training and suffered a setback in his rehabilitation last month, requiring a second procedure to clean out some troublesome scar tissue.

But the 31-year-old has made strong progress and is expected to play some managed minutes against Woodville-West Torrens in the SANFL on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Power will look at any lingering scars caused by the Western Bulldogs as they prepare for their preliminary final rematch.

The Power were trounced by the Dogs by 71 points in a preliminary final in Adelaide last season when Ken Hinkley's Port entered hot favourites.

Ahead of the rematch at Adelaide Oval this Friday night, Port will address any ongoing effects from the finals defeat.

"We would be naive to think there is not something there," assistant coach Brett Montgomery said on Monday.

"And really, there should be something. The issue is how you respond.

"That is something we will discuss during the week, where do we sit on that (preliminary final loss). That is well worth a discussion."

But Montgomery dismissed revenge as being on Port's Friday night menu.

"With where this group sits today, it won't be revenge," he said.

"We're not in that conversation today and we're not at that position with how our season has unfolded.

"This is another big game ... I don't think you will find in our camp that it will be built up anymore than it is, another opportunity to win.

"Where we sit today, we don't have the luxury to look back and see this match as a revenge game."

The Power lost their initial five games - their worst start to a season - before notching consecutive wins, the most recent a one-point escape over St Kilda in Cairns on Saturday night.

In a low-scoring thriller, Port came from 14 points down to pip the Saints who scored 10 consecutive behinds in a wayward and costly span.

CAIRNS, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 30: Steven Motlop of the Power celebrates with fans after his team's victory during the round seven AFL match between the St Kilda Saints and the Port Adelaide Power at Cazaly's Stadium on April 30, 2022 in Cairns, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/AFL Photos)

"We showed maturity to be there all the way to the end," Montgomery said.

"While we were not getting the scoreboard nourishment, we felt we were playing the right way."

And Montgomery said the heat would against be on Port's midfield against the Dogs' renowned on-ball brigade.

"They are talented around the ball and have been for a long time," he said.

"They have an incredible ability to get hold of teams through a midfield battle.

"It is a really deep (midfield) group.

"We are trying to grow ours and our midfield is getting deeper by the day, it's not the finished product but we are working towards something there.

"The contest around the ball was an issue last time. But that was not the only issue."