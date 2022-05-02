The AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday games of Round Seven has been completed. No charges were laid and there were two incidents that required a detailed explanation.





Incident Assessed:

The match day report laid against the Sydney Swans' Tom McCartin for contact against the Brisbane Lions’ Dayne Zorko from the first quarter of Sunday's match between the Sydney Swans and the Brisbane Lions was assessed. Zorko attempts to mark the ball on the wing where he is met by McCartin and contact is made. It was the of the Match Review Officer that there was insufficient force to constitute a reportable offence. No further action was taken.



The match day report laid against The Sydney Swans’ Will Hayward for contact against the Brisbane Lions’ Daniel Rich from the third quarter of Sunday’s match between the Sydney Swans and the Brisbane Lions was assessed. The ball is loose on the wing as Hayward and Rich approach the contest from opposite directions. Hayward is then pushed by the Brisbane Lions’ Noah Answerth as he approaches the contest which results in Hayward making high contact with Rich. It was the view of the Match Review Officer that Hayward’s actions were caused by circumstances outside of his control. No further actions was action.

