Gold Coast co-captain Touk Miller looks dejected after losing to Collingwood in R7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

TOUK Miller said there are no excuses for Gold Coast's first-quarter capitulation against Collingwood on Sunday, describing it as "unacceptable".

The Suns conceded seven consecutive goals in the opening term and were playing catch-up all day, eventually losing by 25 points.

Miller, the club's co-captain, said it was reasonable to expect more of his team by this stage of its development.

"To be fair, it doesn't matter how young you are, to give up seven goals in a row is unacceptable at AFL level," he said.

Gold Coast co-captain Touk Miller addresses his players after losing to Collingwood in R7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"Everyone that watches AFL at the moment understands it's a momentum game. It's how you can stop that run of momentum.

"Our group is mature enough to rectify that. What we did on the weekend in that patch just wasn't acceptable."

Miller said the Suns were too easy to score against, the same lament from his coach Stuart Dew the previous week following a 52-point loss to Brisbane.

Broken tackles, turnovers and poor positioning were all factors, the 2021 Therabody All-Australian said.

However, Miller believes the Suns can rectify things ahead of facing Sydney on Saturday.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFL Exchange: Eagles' priorities, most improved players, Pies' ruck stocks Can Collingwood cover Grundy? Who's the most improved player? Cal, Riley and Sarah answer all the round seven questions

"I've got no concern," he said.

"I still think we're developing a gameplan and crunching at it. The better we do that for four quarters, we're not going to get the results like we did on the weekend."

The ankle injury suffered by Connor Budarick is not as bad as first thought, with the young defender still a chance to face the Swans.