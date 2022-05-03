Joe Daniher sits on the bench after being subbed out of Brisbane's win over Sydney in round seven, 2022. Picture: Fox Footy

JOE DANIHER has avoided requiring surgery on his injured left shoulder and could be back playing for Brisbane in a month.

Daniher suffered the injury against Sydney on Sunday and scan results came back on Tuesday with the best possible news for the Lions.

The key forward will need to rehab what the club has called "a soft tissue injury" and will miss between four and six weeks.

Daniher's night ends early with shoulder injury Joe Daniher was subbed out of the game after he came off the ground clutching his shoulder during the second term

"The outcome today is a fairly good one with Joe not requiring surgery on the shoulder and we can just focus on rehabilitating and getting strength back into it," Brisbane football manager Danny Daly said.

"While it is disappointing for Joe to miss a few games after stringing together so many consecutively, we’re confident we have the forward line depth to cover it whilst he focuses on getting back on the park."

Daniher has played 31 consecutive games for Brisbane since joining it from Essendon via free agency at the end of 2020.

He kicked 46 goals last year and has 19 so far this season until suffering the injury late in the second quarter against the Swans.

Footy Feed: 'Unacceptable' Suns, fiery Roo explains aggro Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

Eric Hipwood is recovering from a ruptured ACL, but coach Chris Fagan said last week he expected the rangy forward to be available to play either seniors of VFL in round nine.

Brisbane faces West Coast, Adelaide, Hawthorn and Greater Western Sydney in the coming month.