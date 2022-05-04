GEELONG has made a strong off-field signing by poaching the AFL's fixture guru Marcus King to its executive.

AFL.com.au understands the Cats are set to announce they have landed King in a significant role at the club.

King will be chief strategy and growth officer at Geelong, in a wide-ranging role where he will oversee strategy, growth, infrastructure, technology, legal and risk.

One of the rising stars of the industry has been an integral member of the AFL's hierarchy particularly in recent years in piecing together the fixture and working with stakeholders in managing games during the COVID era of more flexible matches.

He has been crucial to the AFL's seasons going ahead in 2020 and 2021 under strict state border controls and health regulations during the pandemic and has been central to the League's floating fixture.

King worked closely with Geelong chief executive Steve Hocking in his time as the AFL's general manager of football before Hocking took on the role as Cats boss last year.

Hocking's role was replaced by long-term AFL executive Andrew Dillon and former North Melbourne coach Brad Scott in a restructured football operations department.