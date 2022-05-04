Ben Keays applauds the crowd after Adelaide's loss to Fremantle in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE midfielder Ben Keays' remarkable revival will continue when he captains the Crows this weekend.

Keays, who was delisted by Brisbane at the end of the 2019 season, will be Adelaide's skipper against Carlton on Sunday.

Regular captain Rory Sloane will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury, with Brodie Smith filling in for the past three games.

But Smith will miss the Marvel Stadium match against the Blues after suffering concussion last weekend.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Sickening Smith KO after amazing grab ends wrong Brodie Smith takes a massive speccy but is cruelly knocked out upon landing

Keays, who joined Adelaide as a rookie selection after being cut by Brisbane, was this season elevated to the Crows' leadership group alongside Sloane, Smith, Tom Doedee and Reilly O'Brien.

And Doedee says Keays' rise to the acting captaincy is just reward for an outstanding season in which the midfielder is averaging 31 disposals a game.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Make your trades NOW

"Keaysy, with the form he's in, we just thought it was a good opportunity for him," Doedee told reporters on Wednesday.

"It's huge for him ... and for Keaysy's story, to be delisted and get another chance at our club.

"He is probably the hardest worker we have got, we have got a few that maybe match him, but in terms of total workload he is up there in-game, off-field, he does everything can.

"He is probably leading our B&F (best and fairest award), he has been consistent and been dominant. It's a just reward for him."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Keays unlocks opening with mesmerising step Ben Keays shakes a Bomber out of his boots with this cool move and finish

The 12th-placed Crows will be forced to make at least two changes to their side to tackle the rejuvenated Blues, who sit in sixth spot on the ladder with five wins and two losses.

Along with losing half-back Smith, forward Ned McHenry was also concussed during Adelaide's heavy loss to GWS last Saturday. Both have been ruled out under AFL protocols.