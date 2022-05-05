West Coast players after the loss to Richmond in round seven on April 29, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

- No Bontempelli changes the dynamic of the tonight's game

- Last year's Power-Dogs prelim was 'footy trauma'

- Should Eagles forfeit against Brisbane if they lose any more players?

- A look back at the biggest topics over the past 300 episodes

In today's episode

0:35 – Bont is out of tonight’s clash

3:51 – The challenges facing Port Adelaide

6:44 – The intriguing midfield match-ups tonight

10:31 – Matthew Knights takes the reigns at West Coast

11:35 – The Eagles’ crisis is close to reaching a tipping point

12:59 – How to have the fairest competition possible

16:36 – Nat is nervous for the Hawks’ clash with Essendon

18:42 – The 300th AFL Daily episode

19:52 – Rory Thompson returns to AFL at last