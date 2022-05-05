IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- No Bontempelli changes the dynamic of the tonight's game
- Last year's Power-Dogs prelim was 'footy trauma'
- Should Eagles forfeit against Brisbane if they lose any more players?
- A look back at the biggest topics over the past 300 episodes
In today's episode
0:35 – Bont is out of tonight’s clash
3:51 – The challenges facing Port Adelaide
6:44 – The intriguing midfield match-ups tonight
10:31 – Matthew Knights takes the reigns at West Coast
11:35 – The Eagles’ crisis is close to reaching a tipping point
12:59 – How to have the fairest competition possible
16:36 – Nat is nervous for the Hawks’ clash with Essendon
18:42 – The 300th AFL Daily episode
19:52 – Rory Thompson returns to AFL at last