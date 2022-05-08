State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: West Adelaide v Adelaide at Hisense Stadium, Saturday May 7, 1.10pm ACST

Axed midfielder Matt Crouch put his name back in front of the selectors with an equal game-high 36 disposals in the Crows' huge 54-point win over West Adelaide.

Crouch, who was dropped for Sunday's AFL clash against Carlton, also had 10 clearances, six tackles and eight marks as the Crows moved to top spot on the ladder.

First-year Crow Jake Soligo played his best game in the SANFL with 29 touches, 11 tackles and a goal, while ruckman Kieran Strachan was also influential with 57 hitouts and 19 disposals.

Defender Josh Worrell kicked two goals from 14 disposals, Wayne Milera gathered 15 possessions and 2021 mid-season draftee Patrick Parnell had 19 touches and a goal.

Darcy Fogarty kicked two goals from six scoring shots and Fischer McAsey had nine touches and a major.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Coburg at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, Saturday May 7, 12.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Veteran Mitch Robinson put his hand up for a recall with a dominant performance in the Lions' 65-point win over Coburg.

The 32-year-old, who hasn't played at AFL level since round five, racked up 31 touches, nine marks, six tackles and kicked three goals in a brilliant display.

Rhys Mathieson also had a day out with 36 possessions and eight clearances and Deven Robertson was prominent with 28 disposals and one goal.

Mitch Cox (27 disposals), Darcy Wilmot (22 and one goal), Harry Sharp (19) and Connor McFadyen (18) were also strong contributors.

Potential No.1 pick Will Ashcroft, playing his second VFL game, picked up 29 touches, six clearances and kicked a goal to enhance his reputation as one of the best prospects this year.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Carlton at Skybus Stadium, Saturday May 7, 7.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Paddy Dow again put in a blistering performance in the VFL with 33 disposals and two goals in Carlton's seven-point loss to Frankston.

The 2017 No.3 draft pick is yet to play a senior game this season but has been impressive in the second-tier competition.

Remarkably, the Blues led by 48 points at three-quarter time before giving up 10 goals in the final term to fall short.

Lachie Fogarty had 27 touches and a goal, while Caleb Marchbank emerged unscathed in his return from injury with 20 disposals in three quarters of game time.

Brodie Kemp managed 18 disposals, while Tom Williamson had 17 and Will Setterfield gathered 16 touches.

Lachie Fogarty. Inside the centre circle. Not bhed. pic.twitter.com/bvzWq0lp8u — Carlton Reserves (@CarltonReserves) May 7, 2022

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Box Hill at Windy Hill, Sunday May 8, 2.10pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

Livewire forward Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti finished with seven touches, four tackles and a goal, as the Dons were thrashed by the Hawks.

Garrett McDonagh (15 touches) was one of Essendon's best, while father-son pick Tom Hird (13 possessions, four tackles) and 19-year-old Cody Brand (12 disposals) both showed some promising signs.

Tex Wanganeen, who has played two AFL games in his debut year, kicked one goal from seven disposals.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel v Perth at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday May 7, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel's clash

Mitch Crowden was the pick of the senior-listed players in Peel's heartbreaking one-point loss to Perth.

The 23-year-old, who is yet to feature at senior level this year, picked up 27 disposals, took six marks and laid five tackles in a solid all-round performance.

Sam Sturt continued his strong form and made the most of his chances with three goals, while Connor Blakely (23) again found plenty of the ball.

Young gun Neil Erasmus, who featured in the AFL on Friday night as the sub, had 18 touches and five inside 50s.

Karl Worner (21 disposals), Ethan Hughes (20) and Nathan Wilson (16) were the other senior-listed players in action.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Geelong at Arden Street Oval, Saturday May 7, 3.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Veteran Luke Dahlhaus responded to his demotion with a strong performance in the Cats' 19-point win over North Melbourne.

The 29-year-old, who has been the Cats' senior squad for all seven games this year, found some form with a team-high 25 possessions and four clearances.

Gary Rohan also got through his second match unscathed as he continues to build match fitness after a delayed start to the season.

The speedster failed to kick a goal, but gathered 17 disposals and took eight marks in an encouraging effort.

Tall forward/ruck Shannon Neale, who was added the Cats' senior emergency list this week, booted 1.3 and had 13 possessions.

Geelong only had three AFL-listed players in the contest.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Gold Coast at Williamstown Oval, Saturday May 7, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Jack Bowes continued his return from shoulder surgery in the Suns' 10-point loss to Williamstown on Saturday.

Bowes underwent pre-season shoulder surgery, but accumulated 28 disposals and had seven clearances a week after kicking the winning goal in his comeback match.

Ned Moyle (19 disposals, a goal and 47 hitouts) dominated in the ruck, while Sam Flanders had a game-high 36 disposals to go with his 10 clearances.

James Tsitas (29 disposals), Charlie Constable (32) and Elijah Hollands (27 with a game-high 12 clearances) also impressed.

Sam Day booted three goals in the defeat, while Alex Sexton kicked two.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Box Hill at Windy Hill, Sunday May 8, 2.10pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's match

Veteran Liam Shiels is likely to come under consideration for Hawthorn's round nine clash against Richmond, after the three-time premiership player was one of the Hawks' best in their 94-point drubbing of Essendon at Windy Hill. Shiels finished with 29 touches (12 contested), five clearances and seven tackles, while another experienced campaigner, Daniel Howe, had 30 touches and kicked one goal.

Emerson Jeka is also some chance to be promoted, after he kicked five goals.

First-year player Sam Butler added three goals, to go alongside 15 disposals.

Rookies Ned Long (16 possessions and one goal) and Jack Saunders (15 disposals and a goal) did some nice things.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Southport at Casey Fields, Sunday May 8, 12.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey Demons' clash

Veteran forward Mitch Brown kicked six goals from 17 disposals and 12 marks, as the Dees beat the Southport Sharks by 30 points at Casey Fields.

Adam Tomlinson (23 touches) continued his strong VFL form, as did rookie Kade Chandler (26 possessions, seven marks).

Youngster Andy Moniz-Wakefield impressed with two goals, 18 touches and six tackles.

First-year player Jacob Van Rooyen added two goals, while Luke Dunstan (17 disposals), Jake Melksham (16), and Sam Weideman, who were all dropped after Melbourne round seven AFL win against Hawthorn, all kicked one goal.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Geelong at Arden Street Oval, Saturday May 7, 3.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

Charlie Comben made a solid return from a knee issue in the Kangaroos' 19-point loss to Geelong on Saturday.

Comben had 11 disposals, took seven marks and kicked 2.3 for North after recovering from a knee issue.

Tom Powell finished with 21 disposals, while Charlie Lazzaro had 16 and Matt McGuinness had 12 touches.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Woodville-West Torrens at Alberton Oval, Saturday May 7, 2.10pm ACST

In welcome news for Port Adelaide, Charlie Dixon emerged from his first game in 238 days unscathed.

The Power forward finished with 10 disposals and a goal in the SANFL club's 26-point loss to Woodville-West Torrens, and appears set to take his place in the senior side for next week's clash against North Melbourne.

After coming on late as the medical sub in Port's win over the Bulldogs on Friday night, Lachie Jones gathered 24 touches, while youngsters Taj Schofield (21), Jase Burgoyne (18) and Martin Frederick (18) all found the ball.

Livewire forward Dylan Williams added two goals for Port, with rookies Jed McEntee and Jake Pasini racking up 16 and 13 disposals, respectively.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Richmond at ETU Stadium, Saturday May 7, 12.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

Youngster Tyler Sonsie produced an eye-catching performance in the Tigers' 37-point win over Port Melbourne.

Sonsie, who was pick No.28 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, racked up 30 touches and four clearances to be among the Tigers' best.

Jack Ross, who has featured in seven AFL games this year, had 30 possessions and eight clearances to put his hand up for an immediate recall.

Thomson Dow (25 disposals) and Will Martin (24) were also strong contributors, while crafty forward Jake Aarts booted two goals and Noah Cumberland chimed in with three.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Northern Bullants at Trevor Barker Oval, Saturday May 7, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

Jack Billings continued to push for a return to the senior side with an impressive performance in Sandringham's 30-point win over the Northern Bullants on Saturday.

Billings gathered 26 disposals and kicked a goal, continuing his successful return from hamstring issues and putting his hand up for a first senior appearance of 2022.

The Saints' depth was on show as Hunter Clark also made a strong return from the shoulder injury he suffered in the AAMI Community Series at the start of March.

Clark had 26 disposals and two clearances as the Zebras recorded a fourth win in seven games this season.

Tom Highmore (28 disposals) was also a good contributor, while a pair dropped from the senior side this week, Tom Campbell (21 disposals and 36 hitouts) and Jarrod Lienert (31 disposals) also impressed.

Mitch Owens (27 disposals and nine clearances) and Jack Bytel (22 disposals and eight clearances) performed well, while Dean Kent and Cooper Sharman both kicked two goals.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Sydney at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday May 7, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Tom Hickey made a successful return from injury in the Swans' 70-point win over Werribee.

The veteran ruckman, who hasn't played since suffering a knee injury in round three, had 27 hitouts, 23 possessions and kicked a goal to show he is ready to return to senior action next week.

Tom Hickey takes a mark in the round seven VFL clash between Sydney and Werribee on May 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Fellow talls Joel Amartey (four goals) and Callum Sinclair (three) shared seven majors between them in a dominant showing up forward.

Colin O'Riordan (30 touches), James Bell (26) and Lewy Taylor (26) were also strong contributors.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: East Fremantle v West Coast postponed

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: No match