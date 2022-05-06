Connor Blakely in action during the Peel Thunder-West Coast clash in the WAFL on April 30, 2022. Picture: James Worsfold

FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Round seven of the VFL continues on Saturday with a monster seven-game schedule, beginning at 12.35pm AEST when Brisbane takes on Coburg and Port Melbourne clashes with Richmond.

The action-packed day concludes with Frankston and Carlton doing battle in primetime at 7.05pm AEST.

Round seven concludes on Sunday with Casey taking on Southport from 12.35pm AEST and the Essendon-Box Hill clash at Windy Hill.

There are also four WAFL matches on Saturday, all kicking off at 2.10pm AWST, but the East Fremantle-West Coast clash has been postponed due to the COVID situation engulfing the Eagles.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round seven

Saturday, May 7

Brisbane v Coburg, Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, 12.35pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Richmond, ETU Stadium, 12.35pm AEST

Werribee v Sydney, Avalon Airport Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Sandringham v Northern Bullants, Trevor Barker Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Williamstown v Gold Coast, Williamstown Oval, 2.05pm AEST

North Melbourne v Geelong, Arden Street Oval, 3.05pm AEST

Frankston v Carlton, Skybus Stadium, 7.05pm AEST

Sunday, May 8

Casey v Southport, Casey Fields, 12.35pm AEST

Essendon v Box Hill, Windy Hill, 2.10pm AEST

WAFL fixture, round four

Saturday, May 7

Swan Districts v Claremont, Steele Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST

East Perth v Subiaco at Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Peel Thunder v Perth at Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

West Perth v South Fremantle at Pentanet Stadium, 2.10pm AWST