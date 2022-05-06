READY for a Friday Knock Off? Join your host, former Blue and Giant Dylan Buckley, for a relaxed chat with a new guest each week about footy, life and everything in between.

Friday afternoon is the perfect time to let go of the stress of the week, and catch up with friends for great conversations in anticipation of a couple of hard-earned days off.

Whether it's a dive into a the nitty-gritty of the footy action to come this weekend, a hot topic in the news, or just something thought-provoking that's going on in their life, the guest's conversation with Dylan will uncover something different and unexpected each Friday from 4.30pm AEST.

>> WATCH FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS FROM 4.30pm AEST IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Friday Knock Offs: Tony Armstrong

This week's guest is Tony Armstrong, the effervescent media personality and former AFL footballer who spent time at three clubs - Adelaide, Sydney and Collingwood - in a 35-game career that spanned eight seasons at the top level.

Armstrong, a former host of Indigenous football program Yokayi Footy, will discuss:

- His rise to relative fame

- Lessons learnt from a 35-game footy career

- What he’s working on now – writing scripts to create his own shows

Be sure to join Dylan Buckley and his weekly guest each Friday at 4.30pm on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App, and wind down ahead of the weekend.