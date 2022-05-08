CAN THE reigning premier continue its fearsome winning streak, or will the Saints send the Demons crashing back to earth?

Plenty will be on the line on Sunday, when Melbourne and St Kilda face off at the MCG in the first of two Mother's Day matches.

So far in 2022, the Demons have picked up right where they left off, beginning their premiership defence in terrifying fashion and establishing themselves as the team to beat.

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

>> Follow all the action LIVE from 1.10pm AEST

Yet to drop a game this season, the Demons will come up against the Saints, whose own five-game winning streak ended in a frenetic last-minute loss in Cairns last week.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R8: Melbourne v St. Kilda Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Demons and Saints at the MCG.

Covid reared its head in the Melbourne camp last week, with young guns Kysaiah Pickett and Luke Jackson entering the League's health and safety protocols, as well as coach Simon Goodwin. All three are expected to be back in action for Sunday's game.

Meanwhile the Saints will be boosted by the return of ruck/forward Rowan Marshall and onballer Zak Jones, the latter of whom had spent several months away from the club due to personal reasons.

Catch all the action from the MCG live from 1.10pm AEST, followed by the Carlton v Adelaide clash at 4.40pm AEST.

Melbourne v St Kilda at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Melbourne: Toby Bedford

St Kilda: Marcus Windhager