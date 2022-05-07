A SATURDAY afternoon special between Collingwood and Richmond at the MCG looms large as both teams seek to build on impressive wins.

The Tigers will be boosted by the eagerly anticipated return of superstar Dustin Martin, who has not played since round one after taking personal leave.

Martin's father Shane died in New Zealand in December.

Trent Cotchin also returns for the Tigers, who are 3-4, sit ninth on the ladder and are coming off a 108-point thumping of West Coast.

The Magpies, meanwhile, are one spot ahead of them in eight place.

Craig McRae has intimate knowledge of his opponents, having served as an assistant coach under Damien Hardwick.

The Pies have omitted Callum Brown and Jack Madgen, with a number of players including Nick Daicos and Brayden Maynard having overcome a bout of the flu that swept through the club during the week.