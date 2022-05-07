GOLD Coast has swung a late change for its clash against Sydney on Saturday afternoon, with Noah Anderson withdrawn from the side due to illness.
He will be replaced in the selected side by Alex Davies, while Darcy Macpherson has been named as medical sub. Ryan Clarke will be the Swans' medical sub.
A Saturday afternoon special between Collingwood and Richmond at the MCG looms large as both teams seek to build on impressive wins.
The Tigers will be boosted by the eagerly anticipated return of superstar Dustin Martin, who has not played since round one after taking personal leave.
Martin's father Shane died in New Zealand in December.
Trent Cotchin also returns for the Tigers, who are 3-4, sit ninth on the ladder and are coming off a 108-point thumping of West Coast.
The Magpies, meanwhile, are one spot ahead of them in eight place.
Craig McRae has intimate knowledge of his opponents, having served as an assistant coach under Damien Hardwick.
The Pies have omitted Callum Brown and Jack Madgen, with a number of players including Nick Daicos and Brayden Maynard having overcome a bout of the flu that swept through the club during the week.
Richmond v Collingwood at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Richmond: Sydney Stack
Collingwood: Jack Madgen
Sydney v Gold Coast at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Sydney: Nil
Gold Coast: Noah Anderson (illness) replaced in selected side by Alex Davies
MEDICAL SUBS
Sydney: Ryan Clarke
Gold Coast: Darcy Macpherson