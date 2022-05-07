Noah Anderson in action during round seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has swung a late change for its clash against Sydney on Saturday afternoon, with Noah Anderson withdrawn from the side due to illness.

He will be replaced in the selected side by Alex Davies, while Darcy Macpherson has been named as medical sub. Ryan Clarke will be the Swans' medical sub.

A Saturday afternoon special between Collingwood and Richmond at the MCG looms large as both teams seek to build on impressive wins.

The Tigers will be boosted by the eagerly anticipated return of superstar Dustin Martin, who has not played since round one after taking personal leave.

Martin's father Shane died in New Zealand in December.

>> Follow Tigers v Magpies LIVE from 1.45pm AEST

Trent Cotchin also returns for the Tigers, who are 3-4, sit ninth on the ladder and are coming off a 108-point thumping of West Coast.

The Magpies, meanwhile, are one spot ahead of them in eight place.

Craig McRae has intimate knowledge of his opponents, having served as an assistant coach under Damien Hardwick.

The Pies have omitted Callum Brown and Jack Madgen, with a number of players including Nick Daicos and Brayden Maynard having overcome a bout of the flu that swept through the club during the week.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R8: Richmond v Collingwood Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Tigers and Magpies at the MCG.

Richmond v Collingwood at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST



NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Richmond: Sydney Stack

Collingwood: Jack Madgen

Sydney v Gold Coast at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST



LATE CHANGES

Sydney: Nil

Gold Coast: Noah Anderson (illness) replaced in selected side by Alex Davies

MEDICAL SUBS

Sydney: Ryan Clarke

Gold Coast: Darcy Macpherson