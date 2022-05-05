HAWTHORN star Chad Wingard appears set to delay his 200th game celebration by a week after waking up crook on Friday.

The dual All-Australian is in doubt for Saturday night’s clash against Essendon at Marvel Stadium, but the Hawks will give him every opportunity to prove his fitness before ruling him out.

Wingard has tested negative for COVID-19 but missed Hawthorn's captain’s run at Waverley Park ahead of the clash against the Bombers.

The 28-year-old has endured a frustrating start to the season, dealing with ankle, hamstring and calf issues across the past few months.

Wingard was scheduled to front the media at a press conference to reflect on his milestone game on Friday morning, but was replaced by triple premiership star Luke Breust at the last minute.

"Chad is non-COVID related illness, he just felt pretty ordinary," Breust told reporters at Waverley Park on Friday morning.

"Unfortunately for him, it's meant to be 200 games this week, so it would have been great to celebrate that milestone.

"We will give him every chance. It will probably just be a game time decision to see whether he can get up or not. Hopefully he can turn the corner in the next 24 hours and be a chance to play."

Hawthorn recalled young guns Josh Ward and Denver Grainger-Barras on Thursday night after managing their loads last week, with Harry Morrison also returning after being a late out due to knee soreness ahead of the game against Melbourne.

Connor Macdonald, Conor Nash, Liam Shiels and Daniel Howe were all removed from the 23 who lost to the Demons by 10-points due to management, but all four were named as emergencies for Saturday night and trained on Friday, along with Tyler Brockman who joined the squad after an injury-interrupted run.

Six months after being given 48 hours to decide whether to depart Hawthorn for Greater Western Sydney during last October's trade period, Breust has made a strong start to 2022, kicking 13 goals from six games after missing round one due to entering health and safety protocols.

The 31-year-old is now within five games of 250 in brown and gold and relieved with his decision to remain at a place where can start and finish his career.

"It did get pretty hairy through that period. It was quite hectic for myself and my wife Anthea to try and make pretty much lifechanging decisions in less than 48 hours. Absolutely rapt with the decision," Breust said.

"To start the year the way we have – I know we're not in the eight at the moment – but I think we're standing up. Our game is standing up. Our personnel is continuing to get better each week. The chance to be a one-club player is huge for me."

While Breust is closer to the end than the beginning and may not play beyond his current deal, which expires at the end of 2023, Dylan Moore has emerged across the past 12 months to help fill the void when the times comes for Temora product to call time on his decorated career.

The two-time All-Australian is thrilled with the progress his protégé has made since going from almost being delisted at the end of 2020 to emerging as a gun small forward with 13 goals on the board, as well as showing his ability to win his own ball after amassing a career-high 33 disposals against Melbourne last Saturday on the back of 25 in the second half, including 15 in the third quarter alone.

"We joked about it the other day with Moorey that I think he was playing for the Giants in the hub and he got put on to the other side when we were playing some of those scratch matches. To think that was 2020, and we're in season 2022 and he is probably one of the best small forwards in the comp at the moment," he said.

"For me, it's huge pride in terms of the work he's been able to put in. if I've been able to play a little part in that then that's awesome. I'll continue to try and help him throughout his career and all the rest of the other small forwards, [passing on] whatever wisdom I can pass on from my career and what's helped me, if that helps them then that's awesome."

Hawthorn can level the win-loss ledger at 4-4 this weekend when they face Essendon, who fell to 1-6 on Sunday after losing twice last week.