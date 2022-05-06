MELBOURNE has dropped key forward Sam Weideman for Sunday's clash against St Kilda at the MCG, as the Demons continues to tinker with its forward mix in 2022.

The Demons have omitted three other players – Luke Dunstan, Toby Bedford and Jake Melksham – to make room for a wave of players returning from health and safety protocols.

After playing only five games in 2021, Weideman has shown he can play a role this season by kicking nine goals across the past five weeks, including four against Essendon and three against Richmond.

But returning senior coach Simon Goodwin has reverted to the setup that helped end a 57-year drought last September, with Ben Brown and Tom McDonald the two keys in attack.

St Kilda will welcome back star midfielder Zak Jones for the first time this season after the former Swan took a leave of absence earlier in the year.

Brett Ratten has made two changes to the side that lost to Port Adelaide by a point in Cairns last weekend, with Rowan Marshall also returning from a corked quad.

First-year midfielder Marcus Windhager has been squeezed out of the Saints' 22 after playing the past four games following his debut in round four.

Carlton coach Michael Voss has regained gun playmaker Zac Williams for Sunday's clash against Adelaide at Marvel Stadium.

Adelaide made a statement by dropping 2017 Malcolm Blight medallist Matt Crouch on Thursday night, with Brodie Smith and Ned McHenry ruled out due to concussion.

Will Hamill and Mitch Hinge have been locked in to make the trip across to Melbourne this weekend.

Friday, May 6

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In:

Out: K.Farrell (H&S protocols)

Last week's sub: X.Duursma (replaced M.Georgiades)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: B.Khamis, A.Scott

Out: M.Wallis (foot), M.Bontempelli (managed), J.Schache (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Schache (replaced M.Wallis)

Fremantle v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 6.40pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: H.Young, H.Chapman, L.Henry, J.Amiss, S.Darcy

Out: G.Logue (HS protocol), B.Acres (HS protocol), T.Colyer (HS protocol), R.Lobb (HS protocol), L.Meek (HS protocol), M.Frederick (HS protocol)

Last week's sub: B.Banfield (unused)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.Corr, B.McKay, J.Anderson

Out: J.Mahony (omitted), N.Larkey (suspension), A.Bonar (hamstring), M.Bergman (shoulder)

Last week's sub: A.Bosenavulagi (replaced M.Bergman in the second quarter)

Saturday, May 7

Richmond v Collingwood at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: D.Martin, T.Cotchin, M.Pickett, R.Mansell

Out: R.Collier-Dawkins (omitted), J.Ross (omitted), S.Stack (omitted), D.Prestia (illness), N.Vlastuin (illness)

Last week's sub: J.Ross (replaced D.Prestia in the third quarter)

COLLINGWOOD

In: O.Henry, T.Bianco

Out: C.Brown (omitted), J.Madgen (omitted), R.McInnes (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: R.McInnes (unused)

Sydney v Gold Coast at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: P.McCartin, L.McDonald

Out: H.Cunningham (abdominal), S.Reid (omitted), J.Bell (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Bell (replaced H.Cunningham in the fourth quarter)

GOLD COAST

In: R.Thompson, W.Powell

Out: A.Davies (omitted), D.Macpherson (omitted), J.Sharp (injured)

Last week's sub: J.Sharp (replaced C.Budarick in the fourth quarter)

Greater Western Sydney v Geelong at Manuka Oval, 4.35pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: None

Out: M.de Boer (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: M.de Boer (unused)

GEELONG

In: P.Dangerfield, C.Stephens, F.Evans, Q.Narkle

Out: O.Dempsey (omitted), J.Selwood (quad), M.Holmes (ankle), S.Higgins (injured), L.Dahlhaus (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: L.Dahlhaus (replaced M.Holmes in the second quarter)

Essendon v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: N.Hind, N.Bryan

Out: J.Stringer (hamstring), N.Cox (ankle), K.Baldwin (omitted)

Last week's sub: D.Shiel (replaced N.Cox)

HAWTHORN

In: J.Ward, H.Morrison, D.Grainger-Barras

Out: L.Shiels (managed), C.Nash (managed), C.Macdonald (managed), D.Howe (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: D.Howe (replaced C.Nash in fourth quarter)

Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST

BRISBANE

Brisbane's line-up will be released at 5.30pm AEST Friday

Last week's sub: J.Madden (replaced J.Daniher at half-time)

WEST COAST

West Coast's line-up will be released at 5.30pm AEST Friday

Last week's sub: A.Gaff (replaced W.Rioli at half-time)

Sunday, May 8

Melbourne v St Kilda at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: H.Petty, L.Jackson, A.Neal-Bullen, T.Sparrow, K.Pickett

Out: J.Melksham (omitted), T.Bedford (omitted), L.Dunstan (omitted), S.Weideman (omitted), J.Smith (injured), K.Chandler (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: K.Chandler (replaced J.Smith at three-quarter time)

ST KILDA

In: R.Marshall, Z.Jones

Out: T.Campbell (omitted), M.Windhager (omitted), J.Lienert (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Lienert (unused)

Carlton v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

CARLTON

In: Z.Williams

Out: L.Stocker (Suspension), M.Cottrell (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: M.Cottrell (replaced L.Stocker in the fourth quarter)

ADELAIDE

In: W.Hamill, M.Hinge

Out: B.Smith (concussion), N.McHenry (concussion), M.Crouch (omitted)

Last week's sub: H.Schoenberg (replaced B.Smith)