MELBOURNE has dropped key forward Sam Weideman for Sunday's clash against St Kilda at the MCG, as the Demons continues to tinker with its forward mix in 2022.
The Demons have omitted three other players – Luke Dunstan, Toby Bedford and Jake Melksham – to make room for a wave of players returning from health and safety protocols.
After playing only five games in 2021, Weideman has shown he can play a role this season by kicking nine goals across the past five weeks, including four against Essendon and three against Richmond.
But returning senior coach Simon Goodwin has reverted to the setup that helped end a 57-year drought last September, with Ben Brown and Tom McDonald the two keys in attack.
St Kilda will welcome back star midfielder Zak Jones for the first time this season after the former Swan took a leave of absence earlier in the year.
Brett Ratten has made two changes to the side that lost to Port Adelaide by a point in Cairns last weekend, with Rowan Marshall also returning from a corked quad.
First-year midfielder Marcus Windhager has been squeezed out of the Saints' 22 after playing the past four games following his debut in round four.
Carlton coach Michael Voss has regained gun playmaker Zac Williams for Sunday's clash against Adelaide at Marvel Stadium.
Adelaide made a statement by dropping 2017 Malcolm Blight medallist Matt Crouch on Thursday night, with Brodie Smith and Ned McHenry ruled out due to concussion.
Will Hamill and Mitch Hinge have been locked in to make the trip across to Melbourne this weekend.
Friday, May 6
Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In:
Out: K.Farrell (H&S protocols)
Last week's sub: X.Duursma (replaced M.Georgiades)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: B.Khamis, A.Scott
Out: M.Wallis (foot), M.Bontempelli (managed), J.Schache (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: J.Schache (replaced M.Wallis)
Fremantle v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 6.40pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: H.Young, H.Chapman, L.Henry, J.Amiss, S.Darcy
Out: G.Logue (HS protocol), B.Acres (HS protocol), T.Colyer (HS protocol), R.Lobb (HS protocol), L.Meek (HS protocol), M.Frederick (HS protocol)
Last week's sub: B.Banfield (unused)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: A.Corr, B.McKay, J.Anderson
Out: J.Mahony (omitted), N.Larkey (suspension), A.Bonar (hamstring), M.Bergman (shoulder)
Last week's sub: A.Bosenavulagi (replaced M.Bergman in the second quarter)
Saturday, May 7
Richmond v Collingwood at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: D.Martin, T.Cotchin, M.Pickett, R.Mansell
Out: R.Collier-Dawkins (omitted), J.Ross (omitted), S.Stack (omitted), D.Prestia (illness), N.Vlastuin (illness)
Last week's sub: J.Ross (replaced D.Prestia in the third quarter)
COLLINGWOOD
In: O.Henry, T.Bianco
Out: C.Brown (omitted), J.Madgen (omitted), R.McInnes (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: R.McInnes (unused)
Sydney v Gold Coast at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: P.McCartin, L.McDonald
Out: H.Cunningham (abdominal), S.Reid (omitted), J.Bell (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: J.Bell (replaced H.Cunningham in the fourth quarter)
GOLD COAST
In: R.Thompson, W.Powell
Out: A.Davies (omitted), D.Macpherson (omitted), J.Sharp (injured)
Last week's sub: J.Sharp (replaced C.Budarick in the fourth quarter)
Greater Western Sydney v Geelong at Manuka Oval, 4.35pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: None
Out: M.de Boer (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: M.de Boer (unused)
GEELONG
In: P.Dangerfield, C.Stephens, F.Evans, Q.Narkle
Out: O.Dempsey (omitted), J.Selwood (quad), M.Holmes (ankle), S.Higgins (injured), L.Dahlhaus (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: L.Dahlhaus (replaced M.Holmes in the second quarter)
Essendon v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: N.Hind, N.Bryan
Out: J.Stringer (hamstring), N.Cox (ankle), K.Baldwin (omitted)
Last week's sub: D.Shiel (replaced N.Cox)
HAWTHORN
In: J.Ward, H.Morrison, D.Grainger-Barras
Out: L.Shiels (managed), C.Nash (managed), C.Macdonald (managed), D.Howe (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: D.Howe (replaced C.Nash in fourth quarter)
Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST
BRISBANE
Brisbane's line-up will be released at 5.30pm AEST Friday
Last week's sub: J.Madden (replaced J.Daniher at half-time)
WEST COAST
West Coast's line-up will be released at 5.30pm AEST Friday
Last week's sub: A.Gaff (replaced W.Rioli at half-time)
Sunday, May 8
Melbourne v St Kilda at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: H.Petty, L.Jackson, A.Neal-Bullen, T.Sparrow, K.Pickett
Out: J.Melksham (omitted), T.Bedford (omitted), L.Dunstan (omitted), S.Weideman (omitted), J.Smith (injured), K.Chandler (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: K.Chandler (replaced J.Smith at three-quarter time)
ST KILDA
In: R.Marshall, Z.Jones
Out: T.Campbell (omitted), M.Windhager (omitted), J.Lienert (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Lienert (unused)
Carlton v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
CARLTON
In: Z.Williams
Out: L.Stocker (Suspension), M.Cottrell (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: M.Cottrell (replaced L.Stocker in the fourth quarter)
ADELAIDE
In: W.Hamill, M.Hinge
Out: B.Smith (concussion), N.McHenry (concussion), M.Crouch (omitted)
Last week's sub: H.Schoenberg (replaced B.Smith)