Alwyn Davey competes for the ball during the 2019 AFL Rio Tinto Flying Boomerangs v World Team exhibition game on July 9, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON father-son prospect Alwyn Davey jnr and in-form tall talent Tom Scully are among the group of draft hopefuls added to the NAB AFL Academy program.

The Academy, which is coached by former Collingwood player Tarkyn Lockyer, will play the Magpies' VFL side at Frankston On Saturday, May 21.

It had named a squad of 30 players – across this year's draft group and some 2023 prospects as well – last year but left several spots open for strong early performers across the country's under-18 competitions.

AFL National Academy manager Tarkyn Lockyer addresses the Vic Metro squad during a training session at Trevor Barker Oval on November 15, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Davey is one of four inclusions to the elite Academy, with the Bombers' father-son talent impressing in the midfield in the early stages of the season for the Oakleigh Chargers.

He and twin brother Jaydon, who is out for the year with a knee injury, are eligible to join the Bombers at the end of the year, where father Alwyn played 100 games and kicked 133 goals.

Scully has been a sensation to start the SANFL under-18 season with West Adelaide, with the 204cm key forward dominant.

Scully has kicked 33 goals in the opening six rounds of the season in a stunning run of form that has captured the attention of scouts, who will be keen to see the teenager amongst the best his age in the country with the Academy.

Tom Scully attempts a kick during the 2021 NAB AFL Draft U19 challenge match on October 3, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Aaron Cadman is another tall prospect who has been added to the AFL Academy team, having impressed at both ends for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels while fellow NAB League talent Henry Hustwaite rounds out the group of four additions to the Academy.

Hustwaite is a penetrating player off half-back from the Dandenong Stingrays.



The Academy came together recently for a training camp in Victoria, with its game against VFL opponents always used as a measuring stick for recruiters judging some of the best talent in the land.