GEELONG has bounced back from a rare home loss last start with a 12.16 (88) to 4.11 (35) win against Greater Western Sydney at Manuka Oval on Saturday.

The result is a setback for the Giants after finding some form in their 59-point victory over Adelaide last week, but now sit with their backs against the wall again with just two wins from eight rounds.

Little separated the sides through the first half, with the Cats tall targets of Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins being enough to take Geelong to half-time 20 points up.

GWS wasted its opportunities through the third quarter, Jesse Hogan alone missing two simple set shots from close range, allowing Geelong to stretch the lead to 32 points at the final change.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Miers' unlikely assist gifts Stengle Tyson Stengle kicks the goal on the run after Gryan Miers' attempt goes a little wayward

Harry Himmelberg kicked the first goal of the fourth quarter but a quick answer from Zach Guthrie stopped any chance of a comeback as the Cats romped away to a convincing victory.

Rhys Stanley was a late out for the Cats leaving Mark Blicavs to shoulder most of the ruckwork, and while he didn't dominate hitouts against the bigger Braydon Preuss, he more than made up for it around the ground.

Toby Greene always presented as the Giants' most dangerous forward but couldn't get enough of the ball to do much damage.

A lukewarm homecoming for a former favourite

Jeremy Cameron has only faced his former team once before Saturday and that was in last year's semi-final played in a locked-down Western Australia, so this game was the first time Giants fans had a chance to give their former hero a few well-formed Bronx cheers. And they tried, but three goals to Cameron in the opening term quietened the Orange Army's voice. Not surprisingly the Cats key forward leads all-comers for goals at Manuka Oval, with his eventual haul of five taking his total to 55 at the ground. Toby Greene has 36 and sits second on the list.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Jezza relishes the jeers with a trademark snap Former Giant Jeremy Cameron kicks a nice goal while he's booed by the home crowd

Will Hogan's coathanger see him hung out to dry?

The last time Jesse Hogan strung more than four games in a row was mid 2019 at Fremantle, with injuries, body management, off-field troubles and form drops seeing him unable to get a run at some consistency. The enigmatic forward will be hoping the MRO doesn't join the list of reasons for omission. During the first quarter Jed Bews gave away a free kick on the wing for falling into Toby Greene's back. As the Cats defender got back to his feet Hogan picked up the ball, leaning into Bews with a high elbow as he ran past. The free kick was reversed with Bews lying on the ground for some time before heading to the rooms and eventually being subbed out of the game. It may have been just a free kick if not for the damage done, and no doubt Hogan will have a nervous wait to see if any further penalty is handed down.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Jesse Hogan could face MRO scrutiny for this high hit Geelong's Jed Bews comes from the field after this high contact from Jesse Hogan

Two more native Cats are released

Geelong played two debutants on Saturday, both of them from the club's local region and both impressive in their first runs. Colac boy Cooper Stephens was named in the starting 22 and looked comfortable from his first possession, finishing the match with 19 disposals and four clearances . After two COVID and injury-interrupted seasons on the list since being taken as a first-round selection in the 2019 draft, the big-bodied midfielder should find a lot more opportunities coming his way as the club looks to regenerate. Teenager Mitch Knevitt was named as medi-sub but only had to wait till the second term before getting his chance. A 193cm mid from Grovedale, Knevitt had seven disposals for the term and 16 for the match, also looking more than capable at the level.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY: 2.2 3.5 3.9 4.11 (35)

GEELONG 4.3 6.7 8.11 12.16 (88)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Greene 2, Himmelberg, Hogan

Geelong: Cameron 5, Stengle 3, Close, Z.Guthrie, Hawkins, Narkle

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Cumming, Whitfield, Ward, Green, Taranto,

Geelong: Duncan, Cameron, Blicavs, C.Guthrie, Stengle, Z.Guthrie

LATE CHANGES

Greater Western Sydney: None

Geelong: Rhys Stanley replaced in selected side by Zach Guthrie

MEDICAL SUBS

Greater Western Sydney: Matt de Boer

Geelong: Mitch Knevitt, replaced Jed Bews in the second quarter