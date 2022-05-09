The Traders are back with another Fantasy podcast!

THE BYE can be a nice restful time for the players at the mid-way point of the season, but for Toyota AFL Fantasy coaches chasing overall ranking, you’re working harder than ever.

Six teams will have the week of in rounds 12, 13 and 14 meaning a third of the competition won’t be scoring Fantasy points. The rules change for these three rounds with three trades allowed (up from the usual two) and just the best 18 on-field scorers counting rather than the 22 in regular rounds.

ROUND 12 – Carlton, Essendon, GWS Giants, Port Adelaide, Richmond, St Kilda.

ROUND 13 – Adelaide, Geelong, Gold Coast, Sydney, West Coast, Western Bulldogs.

ROUND 14 – Brisbane, Collingwood, Fremantle, Hawthorn, Melbourne, North Melbourne.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie review their teams in the lead up to the byes. They run through the most popular players and targets you should consider to help your squad dominate the most challenging three-week period of the Fantasy season.

In this week’s episode …

1:30 - Round nine was a low scoring round.

4:00 - Calvin has moved into the top 1000 overall.

6:45 - One week ahead of the pack, Roy was happy with Darcy Cameron coming into his team.

9:15 - Posting his first score below 100, Josh Dunkley was a disappointing VC option.

14:30 - The popular captain options this week let their coaches down.

17:00 - Does Patrick Cripps have anything to worry about with the MRO?

20:00 - News from the VFL and SANFL.

24:55 - Bye round strategy.

28:30 - Round 12 is challenging for forwards.

33:15 - Could you hold Nick Daicos, Nathan O'Driscoll and Jason Horne-Francis until their round 14 bye?

38:00 - Greg Clark is the most popular player selected ahead of round nine.

41:10 - Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their trades.

Questions from social media

47:00 - Who goes first out of Connor Rozee and Zak Butters?

52:15 - Jordan Dawson or Dayne Zorko?

57:00 - Is Patrick Cripps taggable?

