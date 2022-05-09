Sam Hayes and Cody Weightman collide during the R8 clash between Port Adelaide and Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval on May 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs small forward Cody Weightman will miss at least the next two weeks after undergoing collarbone surgery on Monday.

The livewire goalkicker broke his collarbone in Friday night's loss to Port Adelaide when he crashed into Power big man Sam Hayes.

He ended his night prematurely on the Dogs' interchange bench in a night of damage for the club with a hamstring injury to Laitham Vandermeer and a calf issue to Tim O'Brien.

Weightman is expected to miss two to three weeks with the injury but is likely to avoid a longer layoff.

The 21-year-old will be costly absence for the Bulldogs' forward line, having kicked 12 goals in the first eight games of the season.

Vandermeer will miss up to two months with the Dogs taking a contrastive approach following his second hamstring strain of the season.

"This is the opposite hamstring to what Laith injured in the earlier part of the season," head of sports medicine Chris Bell said.

"With Laitham lacking continuity and missing considerable game time over the past month, we will look to plan a conservative rehab program that will aim to enhance his durability."

O'Brien has been ruled out for at least two weeks with a low-grade calf strain, but in better news skipper Marcus Bontempelli, defender Alex Keath and ruckman Tim English will all push to return against Collingwood on Friday night.

In more good news, father-son draftee Sam Darcy may play his first game at VFL level this weekend after recovering from his foot injury.

The No.2 pick in last year's NAB AFL Draft has to get through training this week, but is a chance to lineup at state league level on reduced game time as he builds up his program.