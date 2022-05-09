Eagles players leave the field after the loss to Port Adelaide in round six on April 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

- The Eagles and Roos' performances are historically among the biggest messes we've seen

- Eagles nightclub seven a bad a look for a football club as we've seen for some time

- Has home ground disadvantage disappeared?

- There's a fair bit of unrest in the AFLW community

In today's episode ...

0:35 – The integrity concern with the Eagles and Kangaroos struggling

3:08 – The percentages of these clubs are as bad as we’ve seen in the AFL era

4:30 – The Eagles’ off field concerns

6:35 – North Melbourne’s problems are of its own making

7:27 – Do these sides have the right coach at the helm?

10:07 – Why the home ground fortress is dead

15:26 – The AFLW CBA is becoming an urgent priority