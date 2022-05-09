LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

IN THIS week's episode of AFL Exchange, with the wheels seemingly falling off the side that made last years Grand Final, is it time the Western Bulldogs consider making a bold decision at the trade table this year to keep themselves inside the top contenders?

Sarah Olle, Cal Twomey, and Riley Beveridge are back again as the AFL Exchange crew discusses all the big issues to come from round eight, and whether there's a potential playmaker that can help the Dogs get back to their very best.

Away from the Dogs, we discuss who has been the recruit of the year after the opening third of the season, was that the real Essendon on Saturday night or did emotions get them over the line, the most intriguing game of round nine belongs to St Kilda and Geelong, plus there's plenty of meat on the bones in your favourite segments, The Exchange Exchange and Things That Should Happen...

EPISODE GUIDE

1.40: Which is the real Essendon?

7.08: Has the bubble burst for Adelaide and Hawthorn?

10.45: Is the return of Dustin Martin enough to get the Tigers back into genuine premiership contention this year?

16.33: Segment - The Exchange Exchange

25.23: Do the Western Bulldogs need to make a bold list management move in the off-season?

30.00: What can North Melbourne do in the second half of the season to lift its performance?

35.25: Segment - Things That Should Happen

38.05: Who wins this week – Geelong or St Kilda?

39.30: What's your go-to chip at the footy?