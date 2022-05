Clayton Oliver, Max Gawn and Christian Petracca at Melbourne training in May, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Damo and Sarah debate the Demons' five most important players

- A surprise No.2 is revealed

- The milestone Bomber who 'personifies loyalty'

- Get set for a heart-stopping Saturday night with Sydney v Essendon