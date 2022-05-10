Rory Thompson celebrates Gold Coast's win over Sydney at the SCG in round eight on May 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RORY Thompson's impact in his comeback match on Saturday went far beyond his seven disposals, says Gold Coast vice-captain Sam Collins.

Thompson played his first AFL game in almost four years in Saturday's 14-point win over Sydney after overcoming successive knee reconstructions.

The 31-year-old inaugural Sun played alongside Collins and Charlie Ballard in a key defensive unit that blanketed the Swans.

"I definitely stood a lot taller knowing the big fella was out there," Collins said.

"It brings a lot of confidence when you get to play alongside Rory.

"He's had a really tough journey … I'm sure he's probably had some doubts whether he'd be able to do it.

"I know the whole backline, the whole team really loved having him out there. It's a great story for football."

Thompson's addition to Gold Coast's backline had a huge effect on Ballard's performance in particular.

While Collins did a terrific job in keeping Lance Franklin quiet, Thompson was able to take the deepest Sydney forward – a role Ballard often has.

"It gave us a bit of flexibility," Collins said.

"Charlie was able to free himself up a bit and play the role where he might be best suited, in terms of rolling off and reading the play."

Ballard finished with 11 intercept possessions, the second-most on the ground behind his teammate Wil Powell (13).

Gold Coast face another stern test when it hosts white-hot Fremantle at Metricon Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Collins, who played 14 games for the Dockers in 2016 and 2017 before being delisted, said this match always held a special place for him.

"I absolutely love playing Freo," he said.

"There's definitely a bit more in this game for me.

"I hope as a team we can go out there and give them a good run for their money."