Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

MITCH Robinson is predicting an almighty upset in round nine, bravely backing Gold Coast to get the job done over in-form Fremantle on Sunday.

He's the only one of our expert tipsters to make such a bold call, with everyone largely in agreement this week.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP AND PLAY NOW

Damian Barrett is sitting pretty at the top of the leaderboard, but Riley Beveridge, Michael Whiting and Cal Twomey are snapping at his heels. There are a few differences between the quartet's tips, so we could see a change of leader by the end of the round.

Check out all our experts' tips below.

Check out the R9 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Western Bulldogs - eight points

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 7

Total: 49

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - 23 points

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Last week: 7

Total: 48

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Collingwood - 11 points

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 48

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 17 points

Richmond

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 48

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - seven points

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 47

JOSH GABELICH

Western Bulldogs – 10 points

Richmond

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 47

SARAH OLLE

Collingwood - 11 points

Richmond

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Sydney Swans

Brisbane Lions

Fremantle

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 47

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs – 19 points

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 46

KANE CORNES

Collingwood - five points

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Last week: 7

Total: 45

MATTHEW LLOYD

Collingwood - six points

Richmond

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 45

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs – 14 points

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 43

MITCH ROBINSON

Collingwood - 10 points

Richmond

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Sydney

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 41

TOTALS

Collingwood 5-7 Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn 0-12 Richmond

North Melbourne 0-12 Port Adelaide

St Kilda 5-7 Geelong

Sydney 12-0 Essendon

Adelaide 0-12 Brisbane

Gold Coast 1-11 Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney 4-8 Carlton

West Coast 0-12 Melbourne