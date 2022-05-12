MITCH Robinson is predicting an almighty upset in round nine, bravely backing Gold Coast to get the job done over in-form Fremantle on Sunday.

He's the only one of our expert tipsters to make such a bold call, with everyone largely in agreement this week.

Damian Barrett is sitting pretty at the top of the leaderboard, but Riley Beveridge, Michael Whiting and Cal Twomey are snapping at his heels. There are a few differences between the quartet's tips, so we could see a change of leader by the end of the round.

Check out all our experts' tips below.

Check out the R9 tips below

DAMIAN BARRETT

Western Bulldogs - eight points
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Carlton
Melbourne

Last week: 7
Total: 49

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - 23 points
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne

Last week: 7
Total: 48

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Collingwood - 11 points 
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney 
Brisbane
Fremantle 
Carlton
Melbourne 

Last week: 6
Total: 48

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 17 points
Richmond
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Carlton
Melbourne

Last week: 5
Total: 48

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - seven points
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Carlton
Melbourne

Last week: 6
Total: 47

JOSH GABELICH

Western Bulldogs – 10 points
Richmond 
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Carlton
Melbourne

Last week: 6
Total: 47

SARAH OLLE

Collingwood - 11 points
Richmond
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Sydney Swans
Brisbane Lions
Fremantle
Carlton
Melbourne

Last week: 6
Total: 47

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs – 19 points
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne

Last week: 6
Total: 46

KANE CORNES

Collingwood - five points 
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney 
Brisbane
Fremantle 
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne 

Last week: 7
Total: 45

MATTHEW LLOYD

Collingwood - six points 
Richmond
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Sydney 
Brisbane
Fremantle 
Carlton
Melbourne 

Last week: 5
Total: 45

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs – 14 points
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Carlton
Melbourne

Last week: 6
Total: 43

MITCH ROBINSON

Collingwood - 10 points
Richmond
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Sydney
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne

Last week: 5
Total: 41

TOTALS

Collingwood 5-7 Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn 0-12 Richmond
North Melbourne 0-12 Port Adelaide
St Kilda 5-7 Geelong
Sydney 12-0 Essendon
Adelaide 0-12 Brisbane
Gold Coast 1-11 Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney 4-8 Carlton
West Coast 0-12 Melbourne