MITCH Robinson is predicting an almighty upset in round nine, bravely backing Gold Coast to get the job done over in-form Fremantle on Sunday.
He's the only one of our expert tipsters to make such a bold call, with everyone largely in agreement this week.
Damian Barrett is sitting pretty at the top of the leaderboard, but Riley Beveridge, Michael Whiting and Cal Twomey are snapping at his heels. There are a few differences between the quartet's tips, so we could see a change of leader by the end of the round.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Western Bulldogs - eight points
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 7
Total: 49
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Western Bulldogs - 23 points
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Last week: 7
Total: 48
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Collingwood - 11 points
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 48
CALLUM TWOMEY
Western Bulldogs - 17 points
Richmond
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 48
NAT EDWARDS
Western Bulldogs - seven points
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 47
JOSH GABELICH
Western Bulldogs – 10 points
Richmond
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 47
SARAH OLLE
Collingwood - 11 points
Richmond
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Sydney Swans
Brisbane Lions
Fremantle
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 47
MICHAEL WHITING
Western Bulldogs – 19 points
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 46
KANE CORNES
Collingwood - five points
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Last week: 7
Total: 45
MATTHEW LLOYD
Collingwood - six points
Richmond
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 45
SARAH BLACK
Western Bulldogs – 14 points
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 43
MITCH ROBINSON
Collingwood - 10 points
Richmond
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Sydney
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 41
TOTALS
Collingwood 5-7 Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn 0-12 Richmond
North Melbourne 0-12 Port Adelaide
St Kilda 5-7 Geelong
Sydney 12-0 Essendon
Adelaide 0-12 Brisbane
Gold Coast 1-11 Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney 4-8 Carlton
West Coast 0-12 Melbourne