MELBOURNE captain Max Gawn will play in Sunday's game against West Coast after suffering a knee injury last weekend in the win over St Kilda.

Coach Simon Goodwin said on Thursday that Gawn is fully fit ahead of the round-nine game in Perth.

"He's definitely going to be playing. He's fully fit - he's training today, he's out there doing some centre bounce work," Goodwin said.

"He's firing on all cylinders and wants to go out and perform well for the club."

Clayton Oliver, Max Gawn and Christian Petracca at Melbourne training in May, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Goodwin added that it was still too early in the season to consider resting players, despite the reigning premiers boasting an 8-0 record.

"From a high-performance perspective, if there's any player who has an injury, we won't play them," he said.

"But that's not the case and we're not in the phase of resting players - we want to build our cohesion ... we want to play our best footy and Max is a big part of that."