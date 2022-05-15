State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Footscray at AIA Centre, Saturday May 14, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Demoted bigman Mason Cox pressed his case for a recall with a dominant display in the ruck for the Magpies in slippery conditions in a 55-point win over Footscray.

Cox had 47 hitouts along with 19 disposals including six clearances and seven marks, putting pressure on youngster Aiden Begg's spot in the seniors.

Defender Nathan Murphy returned for the first time since ankle surgery in March with 20 disposals and 12 marks, while Trent Bianco gathered 19 possessions.

Reef McInnes, who has played four AFL games this season, only managed 10 touches but had seven tackles. Isaac Chugg (17 disposals) and Trey Ruscoe (17 disposals and seven marks) contributed well.

VFL Mini-Match, R8: Collingwood v Footscray Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Collingwood v Footscray Bulldogs VFL clash in round eight

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v GWS Giants at Austworld Centre Oval, Sunday May 15, 12.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from GWS Giants' match

Former Eagle Jarrod Brander was a shining light in the Giants’ loss to the Sharks at Southport. Brander finished with 22 disposals, 12 marks and a goal.

Rookies James Peatling and James Wehr were busy, with Peatling winning a team-high 26 possessions and laying five tackles, while Wehr gathered 17 and had four tackles

Big man Kieren Briggs kicked one goal from nine touches and won 14 hitouts.

Rookie Jake Stein, who has played 15 AFL games, including four this year, had 15 disposals (all kicks), while fellow rookie Zach Sproule laid eight tackles and tallied 12 touches.

VFL Mini-Match, R8: Southport v GWS Extended highlights of the Sharks and Giants VFL clash in round eight

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Richmond at Box Hill City Oval, Sunday May 15, 12pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's match

Veteran Daniel Howe was busy in the Hawks’ 33-point come-from-behind win against a star-studded Tigers outfit. Howe finished with 24 touches and seven tackles.

Liam Shiels – a three-time AFL premiership Hawk – again put his name up for promotion, gathering 22 touches and kicking a goal.

Young gun Josh Ward, who was dropped to the VFL after last week’s loss to Essendon, logged seven possessions.

Rookie Ned Long continued his fine VFL form, collecting 19 disposals and taking six marks, while fellow-rookie Jackson Callow gathered 17 touches and kicked a goal.

VFL Mini-Match, R8: Box Hill v Richmond Extended highlights of the Hawks and Tigers VFL clash in round eight

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Casey at Arden Street Oval, Sunday May 15, 12pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey Demons' clash

Sam Weideman was on fire for the Dees, booting six goals and tallying 19 disposals, in their thrashing of North Melbourne.

Claremont product and first-round 2021 draft pick Jacob Van Rooyen also kicked six goals from 22 touches.

Bailey Laurie was among the Demons’ best, finishing with four goals and 15 possessions.

Veteran midfielder Luke Dunstan won a team-high 31 disposals and kicked three goals, while experienced defender Adam Tomlinson amassed 27 touches and took six marks.

Toby Bedford (22 possessions and two goals) was excellent, while Majak Daw (14 disposals and 44 hitouts) worked tirelessly in the ruck.

VFL Mini-Match, R8: North Melbourne v Casey Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Demons VFL clash in round eight

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

First-year player Josh Goater, who was drafted by North Melbourne with pick 22 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, finished with 12 touches, as the Roos were thumped by the Demons.

Charlie Lazzaro, who has played 14 AFL games, including two in 2022, also collected 12 touches.

Rookie Patrick Walker tallied 11 possessions, while Matt McGuinness, who was drafted as a Category B rookie in 2019, had 10.

VFL Mini-Match, R8: North Melbourne v Casey Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Demons VFL clash in round eight

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

Noah Cumberland booted three goals from 12 touches in Richmond’s away loss to Box Hill.

Young midfielder Thomson Dow, who has played five AFL games this season, was influential, collecting 22 possessions.

Jack Ross (21 disposals and a goal), Riley Collier-Dawkins (20 touches, five tackles) and Hugo Ralphsmith (20 possessions) were all among the Tigers’ best players.

Big man Samson Ryan tallied 37 hitouts and had 16 disposals.

Sydney Stack finished with 12 touches, while Robbie Tarrant had 10.

VFL Mini-Match, R8: Box Hill v Richmond Extended highlights of the Hawks and Tigers VFL clash in round eight

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: East Fremantle v West Coast at New Choice Homes Park, Saturday May 14, 2pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

Only three AFL-listed players turned out as the decimated Eagles were thrashed by 123 points by East Fremantle.

Young half-back flanker Brady Hough returned from a back injury with 12 disposals along with five marks and three inside 50s.

Teenage key forward Rhett Bazzo collected 11 possessions with five marks, while 20-year-old midfielder Zane Trew had 11 disposals with three tackles.

WAFL Mini-Match, R4: East Fremantle Sharks vs. West Coast Eagles Extended highlights of the East Fremantle Sharks vs. West Coast Eagles WAFL clash in round four

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

Sam Darcy, who the Bulldogs took with pick two in last year's NAB AFL Draft, played for the first time in the 55-loss to Collingwood, collecting seven touches at both ends on managed minutes.

The top pick from the 2020 draft, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, struggled for impact with five touches and no goals.

Hayden Crozier (25 disposals and 13 marks) impressed in defence, while Josh Schache had 19 possessions with a goal and seven hitouts splitting his time in the ruck and forward.

Teenage defender Cody Raak had 17 disposals and five marks, Dom Bedendo gathered 18 disposals with seven marks and Louis Butler collected 15 touches.